AJMAN, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government Human Resources Department has announced that government entities in the emirate will observe the 55th Eid Al Etihad holiday from Wednesday, 2nd December, to Friday, 4th December 2026.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, 7th December.

On the occasion, the department extended its congratulations and best wishes to the UAE’s leadership, government, citizens and residents, praying to Almighty Allah for continued blessings and prosperity.