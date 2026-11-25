SHARJAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah SME "Ruwad" has finalised preparations for the inaugural edition of the "Kalba Winter 2026" festival, taking place from 26th to 29th November at the Kalba Waterfront Mall.

The event will feature 20 businesses registered with Ruwad, comprising 10 from the food sector and 10 from the retail sector, and will be open daily from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

The event aims to provide participating businesses with opportunities to showcase their products and services, engage directly with visitors, highlight the diversity of their offerings and strengthen their competitiveness.

Accompanying the event, Ruwad and Kalba Municipality will hold a series of free, recreational workshops.