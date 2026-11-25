DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will close out 2026 with a calendar of 12 exhibitions, conferences and live entertainment events across its two venues – DWTC, in the heart of Dubai’s central business district, and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City.

December will mark a significant milestone with GITEX GLOBAL making its debut at DEC.

Dubai Exhibition Centre will host GITEX GLOBAL 2026 from 8th to 11th December and Expand North Star from 8th to 10th December.

DWTC will host 10 events, beginning with the Juan Musika Festival on 1st December, followed by the 13th Evolving Practice of Ophthalmology Middle East Conference (EPOMEC 2026) from 3rd to 5th December, Sign & Graphic Imaging Middle East Exhibition (SGI Dubai) from 7th to 9th December, and GITEX Global Summit on 7th December.

The Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition (ABC&MOM), International Appliance and Electronics Show, and China Home Life will take place from 15th to 17th December.

The venue will also host the Dance Sport Championship from 16th to 20th December, The Mehfil Studio: Hariharan Live on 18th December, and Shaam-e-Mehfil by Papon on 19th December.