ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Alsuwaidi of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team made history last week by becoming the first Emirati athlete to win gold at all five belt levels of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, after claiming the men's professional black belt 56kg title at the 18th edition.

Alsuwaidi defeated Brazil's Josue Braga of Commando Group in the final at Mubadala Arena to complete a 10-year journey that began with his first gold medal in 2016. He won the white belt title that year, followed by blue belt gold in 2020, purple belt gold in 2021 and brown belt gold in 2023, before adding the black belt title in 2026.

The victory marks a major milestone for Alsuwaidi, who has continued to win titles as he progressed through the belt levels and faced tougher competition along the way.

His success also reflects the progress of UAE jiu-jitsu and the country’s investment in developing young athletes. With the support of the UAE leadership, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the National Team’s training programmes and local clubs, Emirati athletes have been able to develop their skills and gain valuable international competition experience.

“When I won my first gold medal in 2016, I dreamed of continuing to improve and one day reaching the highest level of jiu-jitsu,” Alsuwaidi said.

He added, "Now, 10 years later, I'm very proud to have achieved that dream and won gold at every belt level, including black belt. Every medal came with its own challenges, but the 2026 gold means a lot to me because it represents years of training, hard work and sacrifice."

Alsuwaidi thanked the UAE leadership, the federation, led by Abdulmunem Alhashmi, and his family for their support throughout his career, highlighting the opportunities provided to Emirati athletes to compete against the world’s best.

He said winning each gold medal had motivated him to work harder and aim higher. “I’m proud of all my medals, but what makes me even prouder is that I never stopped trying to improve. Every gold medal gave me a new challenge and pushed me to work towards the next level."

He added, “I hope my journey inspires young athletes to believe in their dreams and recognise that success is built through patience and hard work. I want them to see that Emirati athletes can reach the highest level and sustain their success. Winning black belt gold is a major milestone for me, but it also marks the beginning of greater ambitions.”

Alsuwaidi’s achievement also reflects the growing strength of Emirati jiu-jitsu on the international stage. At the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, UAE athletes delivered their best-ever result in the men’s professional black belt divisions, securing two gold medals and one silver.