ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, met with Shaikha Nasser Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and broaden partnerships in tourism development, as well as exchange expertise and international best practices.

The discussion aims to support sustainable tourism growth and enhance destination competitiveness at regional and international levels.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 127th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council, hosted by the UAE in Abu Dhabi from 23rd to 25th November 2026, with the participation of representatives of member states.

Bin Touq highlighted that shaping the future of the tourism sector requires stronger international partnerships and integrated efforts among governments, international organisations and relevant institutions, creating broader opportunities for the exchange of expertise and knowledge and the adoption of best practices.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism emphasised the UAE’s commitment to supporting UN Tourism’s initiatives and projects aimed at developing more sustainable and resilient destinations and leveraging innovation and technology to enhance the quality of tourism services and experiences. These efforts help reinforce the sector’s role as a driver of economic growth and a source of employment opportunities.

Bin Touq underscored the UAE’s directives to strengthen the tourism sector’s position and increase its contribution to the national economy by developing an integrated tourism ecosystem that is open to global markets and expanding public-private partnerships.

He further reviewed the policies and initiatives being implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism to enhance destination competitiveness, stimulate investment and innovation, and promote more sustainable practices across the sector. These efforts will strengthen its ability to adapt to global changes and support the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.

Al Nuwais said, “Coming home to UAE as Secretary-General of UN Tourism fills me with pride and gratitude. The UAE's vision of our sector as a force for growth, openness and opportunity inspires the whole global tourism community. And this Executive Council, so warmly hosted in Abu Dhabi, is where we set out our next steps together as we deliver even more value for all our Member States.”

Furthermore, the meeting explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in developing tourism data and statistics ecosystems, exchanging expertise in measuring tourism performance, and leveraging up-to-date indicators and data to support policymaking and strategy development, as well as assess the economic, social and environmental impact of tourism activities. These efforts would contribute to more effective planning, development and evidence-based decision-making.

Both sides underscored the importance of the items on the agenda of the 127th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council, particularly advancing the objectives of the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism 2027, strengthening international efforts to promote sustainable tourism practices, and enhancing the ability of tourism destinations to adapt to global changes and challenges.

The two sides also discussed ways to expand cooperation in enhancing destination sustainability, promoting responsible tourism practices, and leveraging technological solutions and innovation to improve tourism experiences and services.

Discussions also covered developing the skills and capabilities of tourism professionals and expanding opportunities for knowledge and expertise exchange among Member States.