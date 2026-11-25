ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage (ALIPH), on Wednesday opened Living Legacies: Protecting Heritage, Building Hope, an exhibition exploring how institutions around the world work to protect, restore and safeguard cultural heritage in the face of crises, natural disasters and conflict.

Marking ALIPH’s 10th anniversary, the exhibition runs until 25th April 2027. It brings together more than 50 objects from cultural sites, on loan from international cultural institutions and ALIPH’s grantee partners.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, President of Louvre Abu Dhabi and Vice-Chair of the ALIPH Foundation Board, said preserving heritage is an investment in future generations.

He said it strengthens communities’ sense of identity and helps them remain connected to their roots, adding that protecting cultural heritage is a collective responsibility and an expression of solidarity among nations.

Spanning seven thematic sections, the exhibition takes visitors through stories of loss, rescue, recovery and renewal. Artefacts are presented alongside projections, installations, augmented reality and first-hand testimonies that highlight the work of local communities, craftspeople, archaeologists and conservators.

The exhibition features objects from countries where ALIPH projects have been implemented, including Afghanistan, Cambodia, Cameroon, Lebanon and Mali. Highlights include Islamic-period glassware damaged in the Beirut port explosion, a ceremonial costume from Cameroon, a 10th-century statue of a Hindu deity from Cambodia and a work by Malian artist Abdoulaye Konaté.

Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said museums have an important role to play in advancing international collaboration around the preservation of cultural heritage. She said protecting heritage relies on collaboration and the sharing of expertise, which can help rebuild communities and offer hope for generations to come.

Valéry Freland, Executive Director of ALIPH, said 10 years of the foundation’s work had underscored the importance of technical expertise, patience and the involvement of local communities in protecting cultural heritage.

An augmented reality experience created in collaboration with Snap’s AR Studio Paris allows visitors to see a digital reconstruction of two life-size lamassu, ancient Mesopotamian sculptures. The experience shows how technology can help audiences encounter lost cultural heritage.

The exhibition is accompanied by a cultural and educational programme that includes talks, guided tours, art workshops and interactive activities for children and families.