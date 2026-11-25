WARSAW, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Non-oil trade between Dubai and Poland reached around AED7 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 14 percent year-on-year, providing an incentive for businesses to explore further trade and investment opportunities in both markets, said Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Poland exceeded AED8.3 billion in 2025, growing 14.6 percent year-on-year, reflecting the strength of economic ties between the two sides.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Dubai International Chamber’s trade mission to Poland, Al Shamsi said the delegation comprised 22 Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into the Polish market.

He noted that Dubai International Chamber opened its representative office in Poland in October 2025 to strengthen economic relations and support the international expansion of Dubai’s business community.

He highlighted the representative office’s role in boosting bilateral trade in the coming years and supporting efforts by various Dubai entities to achieve the agenda’s objectives.

Al Shamsi noted that the event attracted strong interest from Poland’s business community, exceeding the venue’s capacity. The representative office will continue engaging with companies unable to attend to help them explore expansion and investment opportunities in Dubai.