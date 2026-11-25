DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its participation in UAE Innovation Month 2026, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) organised the “Agentic Tax Hackathon” aimed at delivering more efficient and proactive services and contributing to the development of services across the UAE’s tax system.

The hackathon brought together 100 participants, including data specialists, entrepreneurs, tax sector experts and students, to develop intelligent solutions that enhance tax compliance, improve the taxpayer experience and transform tax administration. It also provided an opportunity to expand strategic cooperation with partners and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise among professionals.

The event highlighted the promising opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, particularly agentic AI, in developing tax services and delivering practical solutions that make them more proactive and integrated.

On this occasion, Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, said: “The hackathon reflects the Authority’s commitment to supporting the UAE Government’s aspirations to transition 50% of government sectors, services and operations to agentic AI. This will enhance the services provided, develop operational processes and bring about a step change in work quality and the speed of delivery.”

He added: “Our participation in UAE Innovation Month and the Year of the Family reflects our belief that innovation is the key driver of developing and enhancing the efficiency of the tax system. Through this hackathon, we reaffirm our commitment to harnessing the latest AI technologies and developing innovative, practical solutions that address tax sector challenges and support faster and more accurate improvements.”

For his part, Jassim Al Zarooni, Director of the Strategy Department and Chief Innovation Officer at the FTA, said: “Through the hackathon, we aim to empower participants to apply agentic AI in tax services. We are also working to create an environment that brings together diverse expertise, enabling participants to exchange perspectives and turn ideas into intelligent solutions that support the UAE’s tax ecosystem and enhance its readiness for the future.”