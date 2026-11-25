BRUSSELS, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Despite a new proposal to further reduce the size of the EU's multiannual budget, Belgium's contribution to the European Union is still set to rise by 1.5 billion euros a year in the coming years. "That's a lot of money," prime minister Bart De Wever told the Chamber on Wednesday.

According to Belga News Agency, De Wever looked ahead to Thursday and Friday's European summit at the Federal Advisory Committee on European Affairs. Heads of state and government will launch the final stage of negotiations on the EU's revenue and spending for 2028 to 2034. An agreement is expected by the end of the year.

On Saturday, European Council president António Costa, who is tasked with steering the negotiations, presented a new compromise proposal based on a budget of 1,780 billion euros in current prices. That is already 10 per cent, or 204 billion euros, less than the European Commission's opening bid last year.

Even so, De Wever said, this still represents a 40 per cent increase compared with the current multiannual budget, and the proposal would still have "a major impact on our national contribution". According to the prime minister's calculations, Belgium's contribution based on gross national income (GNI) would rise by 35 per cent, or 1.5 billion euros in current prices.

De Wever said Belgium would therefore continue to push for "a significant reduction" in the spending ceiling, with funding for agriculture and cohesion policy held steady compared with the current budget, while showing greater ambition in supporting the competitiveness of the European economy.