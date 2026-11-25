ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairperson of Frontier25, The Climate Tribe, Aurora50, Alliances for Global Sustainability (AGS) and RESET MENA, has chaired the first meeting of the Al Yalsa Advisory Council.

Al Yalsa is a series of monthly gatherings where women from across the UAE can meet to exchange ideas and explore solutions that are shaping the nation’s future, embracing themes aligned with the national agenda such as health, technology and innovation, sustainability and national identity. At the heart of these meetings lie hospitality, generosity, and trust, and the opportunity for everyone present to respectfully discuss societal and cultural matters.

The Al Yalsa Advisory Council provides the guidance, perspective, and continuity that will shape the quality and relevance of the series. The council helps to shape themes, consider prospective partners, and identify voices that can contribute meaningfully to each gathering. Chaired by Sheikha Shamma, the initiative is led by Hind Alghseen, Executive Director of Al Yalsa.

At the council’s first meeting, members discussed guidance, strategy, and voices for the next Al Yalsa majlis, which will be held on the theme of national identity.

The esteemed council members are Hajer Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council; Hessa Bu Humaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority – Dubai; Alia Al Mazrouei, Entrepreneurship Expert; Lubna Qassim, International Lawyer and Former Senior Multilateral Diplomat; Elham Al Qasim, Chief Data and AI Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Holding; and Rula AlQadi, Deputy Treasurer - Treasury & Investments at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.