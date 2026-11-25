BRUSSELS, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union announced on Wednesday plans to earmark up to €50 billion to boost artificial intelligence and quantum computing in Europe.

The fund would "ensure access to innovative funding instruments, not only for quantum technologies, but more widely for all critical technologies which are necessary to our tech sovereignty and economic security," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen told a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"We want to build a fund, and our target scale is now €50 billion," she said, calling it a "sufficient starting point."

Virkkunen unveiled the officially named "Sovereign Tech Equity Fund" as she presented new rules to bolster quantum development in Europe. Both the rules and fund are part of the bloc's broader efforts to cut dependency on US and other non-European technologies.

Europe says it wants to be a global leader in quantum computing by 2030. The bloc is already a world leader in quantum research but lags in translating this into viable commercial opportunities.

"Our industrial ecosystem is fragile due to fragmented support across the member states and also lower access to private capital compared to USA and China," Virkkunen said. Quantum start-ups in Europe currently attract only 5% of global private funding, compared with 50% in the United States, she said.

The EU says future benefits from quantum advances could include more secure communications for military and national security operations, or helping to develop more advanced defense equipment.