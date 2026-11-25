BARBADOS, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in the Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety, held in Barbados, which brought together government leaders, senior officials, experts and representatives of international organisations to strengthen international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.

The summit, co-chaired by Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, was held alongside the second meeting of the United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on AI. Discussions focused on the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and the importance of ensuring its safe and secure adoption.

During a roundtable titled ‘AI for Humanity’, Al Kaabi underscored the importance of ensuring that artificial intelligence reflects the languages, cultures and heritage of the communities it serves.

Furthermore, Her Excellency highlighted the UAE’s people-centred approach to artificial intelligence, noting that the country became the first in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in 2017.

Al Kaabi also underlined the UAE’s investments in AI education and talent development, including the integration of artificial intelligence into public school curricula from kindergarten to Grade 12 and the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Her Excellency further showcased the UAE’s Falcon family of AI models, including Falcon Arabic and the recently launched Falcon-Emirati, developed specifically for the Emirati dialect.

Moreover, Al Kaabi emphasized the role of artificial intelligence in safeguarding cultural heritage, highlighting the efforts of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage (ALIPH), co-founded by the UAE and France, and its HeritageWatch.AI initiative, which leverages artificial intelligence and satellite imagery to identify threats to heritage sites.

The UAE’s participation reflected its approach to international cooperation on AI, which places people at its center and is built on exchanging best practices and ensuring the safe and secure adoption of AI.