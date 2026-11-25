DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Orthopaedic Society, under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association, will organize the 14th Emirates Orthopaedic Society Meeting from November 27 to 29, 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, with the participation of 600 experts and specialist doctors from over 26 countries.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; Sheikha Dr. Noura Khalid Saqr Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association and Dr. Ali Al Belooshi, President of the Emirates Orthopaedic Society, alongside a distinguished group of senior experts, consultants and specialists in orthopaedic and joint surgery from within the UAE and abroad.

Dr. Ali Al Belooshi, President of the Emirates Orthopaedic Society and Chair of the Conference, said that the Emirates Orthopaedic Society Meeting, organized by InfoPlus Events, has become a landmark event in the region, owing to its ability to annually attract a distinguished group of global experts in orthopaedic surgery and facilitate high-level scientific discussions.

He pointed out that the key scientific topics to be covered at the conference include the latest developments in evidence-based medicine, sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery, joint preservation techniques, trauma, fracture and reconstructive surgery and joint replacement surgery.

The conference will also explore the latest methods for treating knee injuries, cruciate ligament injuries and cartilage injuries, as well as cartilage preservation techniques using stem cells and the growing applications of robotics and artificial intelligence in joint replacement surgery.

Dr. Ali Al Belooshi highlighted that the conference’s scientific programme includes 24 scientific sessions, 129 lectures, 3 workshops and 5 industry symposiums, with the participation of 82 speakers and experts, in addition to 20 members of the conference committee.

He explained that a notable highlight of the 14th edition is the number of scientific research submissions. A total of 77 scientific abstracts were received, of which 25 were accepted for presentation, comprising 12 oral presentations and 13 electronic scientific posters.

The Conference Chair and President of the Emirates Orthopaedic Society also stated that participants will receive 20 Continuing Medical Education / Continuing Professional Development (CME/CPD) points, accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The accompanying exhibition will feature 17 companies and institutions specializing in the medical sector, particularly in technologies and equipment related to orthopaedic and joint surgery.

Dr. Ali Al Belooshi affirmed that the conference aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as an advanced medical treatment hub, both regionally and globally, promote the professional development of medical practitioners and foster an environment conducive to knowledge exchange, innovation and collaboration among experts and specialists.