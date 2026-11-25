ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Youth Center (AYC) brought together representatives of more than 50 partner organisations at its Abu Dhabi headquarters to discuss expanding access to training and practical experience for young Arabs, with a focus on how institutions can help shape programmes that respond to their needs.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of AYC, outlined the centre’s ambition to involve partners earlier in programme development and create more specialised opportunities for young people.

“In the next phase, we aim to broaden this collaboration by involving partner organisations in programme design from the outset, developing specialist pathways and finding new ways to address priority challenges across the region,” he said.

Held under the theme “Partners in Ambition, Pioneers in Achievement”, the gathering brought together government, private sector, academic and community organisations. It reviewed their contributions to AYC’s programmes, explored opportunities for further collaboration and recognised partners for the expertise and resources they have made available to young people.

Al Neyadi said rapid changes in economies and labour markets made it increasingly important for institutions to involve young talent in improving how they work and make decisions. He noted that, with the support and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of AYC, the centre is bringing different sectors together around the development priorities of young Arabs and translating those priorities into programmes that meet their needs.

“Young people across the Arab world have talent and promising ideas. Our role as partners is to close the gap between that potential and the opportunities to use it,” he said. “That means giving young people the space to test their ideas, take on responsibilities that allow them to apply their knowledge, and turn their ambitions into achievements that benefit their communities.”

He thanked partners for giving young people access to leaders and specialists, helping them understand the demands of different sectors, and providing opportunities to test and develop their ideas. He added that the success of partnerships should be measured by young people’s achievements, the skills they acquire, the leadership roles they take on and their contributions to their institutions and communities.

The gathering featured a panel titled “Partnerships That Shape the Future”, with Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority.

The discussion examined the UAE’s approach to youth development, its international influence and the lessons it offers for programmes elsewhere. It also explored how the private sector can help young people build their skills, apply their knowledge and benefit from professional expertise as they develop their careers.

Al Dhaheri said: “The UAE has placed investment in people at the heart of its development. We therefore measure the success of our partnerships by the opportunities they create for young people to use their skills in service of their countries.

“With diplomatic, economic and development issues increasingly interconnected, young people need to understand how international changes affect their countries’ priorities, listen to different perspectives and identify shared interests that can support cooperation. AYC’s programmes bring together young people from different countries and sectors, allowing them to learn from one another and develop solutions to challenges their communities share.”

Al Nuaimi said: “The UAE’s approach gives young people a say in how we invest in their capabilities. In developing the National Youth Agenda, our guiding question was how to plan with young people for the opportunities they want.

“Institutions understand where their sectors are heading and the skills they need. Young people know from experience what helps them take up opportunities and what stands in their way. We therefore need a clear framework that involves them from identifying needs through to designing programmes. This is what the shift from support to empowerment means in practice: young people help shape decisions and see the results in their own development.”

AYC recognised partners for helping develop and deliver its programmes and initiatives, including opportunities for young people to receive training, gain practical experience and work with specialists across different fields.

Among the organisations recognised were the Federal Youth Authority, the Department of Government Enablement, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Partners recognised across media, research and communications included the National Media Authority, National Network Communications (nnc), TRENDS and Deraya Speakers. AD Ports Group, General Motors and Packman were also among those honoured.

A short film highlighted the results of collaboration between AYC and its partners. The gathering concluded with an open networking session, giving participants an opportunity to exchange ideas and explore further cooperation.