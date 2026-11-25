DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of UAE Innovation Month, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) held its flagship event at its headquarters in Dubai under the theme ‘Innovate for Health’, aiming to turn pioneering ideas into innovative solutions that anticipate challenges and give employees and partners a greater role in advancing healthcare services.

The event was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, alongside senior Ministry officials, experts and partners. It featured the launch of the National Policy for the Promotion of Smart Health Services and Artificial Intelligence in the Health Sector, the introduction of an AI agent, and specialised sessions involving international organisations.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh stressed that, under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE has made innovation central to the development of its health sector, turning ideas into solutions that improve people’s health.

He noted that the Ministry is stepping up efforts to empower the healthcare workforce to design models of care that anticipate challenges, encourage research and harness agentic AI.

These efforts support disease prevention and strengthen the health system’s ability to deliver services that combine excellence with sustainability, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said the National Policy for the Promotion of Smart Health Services and Artificial Intelligence in the Health Sector aims to improve the quality of care and expand preventive care by accelerating digital transformation and adopting smart, responsible healthcare solutions.

The policy covers governance and partnerships, the development of digital infrastructure and national skills, and the security of smart health services, alongside ethical use, innovation, research, data protection and patients’ rights.

It supports the wider application of precision and personalised medicine and telemedicine. It also provides for the development of regulatory safeguards in coordination with partners, in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

Saqr Al Hemeiri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, and Chief Innovation Officer at MoHAP, said the Ministry has made innovation an integral part of its working culture by equipping employees with the skills of the future, drawing on their expertise to design solutions that address challenges, and harnessing AI to make a tangible difference to people’s health.

The event introduced an AI agent, through a dedicated segment showcasing its digital avatar. Employees can interact with the AI agent, explore its capabilities and ask questions, helping them develop the skills to discuss and work directly with new AI-powered tools.

The Ministry aims to deploy agentic AI models across 50% of targeted processes, tasks, procedures and services within two years, while equipping 100% of its employees with the skills needed to work alongside them. These systems support analysis, provide recommendations and carry out a series of interconnected activities using approved tools, while people retain responsibility for guidance, oversight and decision-making.

Experts shared international best practices in precision public health, the architecture of innovation and its global and regional dynamics, health sector resilience and self-sufficiency, and the role of AI centres of excellence in accelerating healthcare transformation.

The Ministry’s Innovation Month programme features 21 activities, including the Behavioural Insight Lab and its Ambassador Program, workshops on service design and future foresight, interactive activities exploring the organ donation and transplant journey, and discussions on healthier cities.