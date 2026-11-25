BRUSSELS, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the third quarter of 2026, the EU recorded a trade deficit of €36.0 billion, as goods imported from non-EU countries (€730.0 billion) exceeded exports (€694.0 billion). All quarters of 2026 have so far registered trade deficits, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Compared with the previous quarter, the deficit in the trade balance of goods remained broadly unchanged. The overall deficit continued to reflect, in particular, the negative balances in energy products (€96.3 billion), other manufactured goods (€12.0 billion) and raw materials (€9.2 billion).

On the surplus side, the positive balance in chemicals and related products remained stable at €50.1 billion, whereas the surplus in machinery and vehicles decreased by half compared with the previous quarter.

Overall, exports increased by 1.8% (+€12.0 billion) and imports by 1.7% (+€11.9 billion) compared with the previous quarter.

Exports had been declining since the second quarter of 2025, a trend that halted in the first quarter of 2026.