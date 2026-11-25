DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) - Bullwaves, the global financial services and trading brand, is bringing professional mixed martial arts to Dubai with the launch of Bullwaves Promotion (BWP), its dedicated combat sports venture. The event, BWP 1, will take place on Friday, 27th November 2026, at Meydan Hotel, bringing together 24 fighters representing more than 15 nations across 12 professional bouts.

The headline contest will see Egyptian MMA pioneer Ahmed “The Prince” Faress face Brazil's Rander Junio in a five-round bout for the inaugural Bullwaves Lightweight Championship, setting the stage for a compelling matchup between two contrasting fighting styles, while Junio looks to claim the promotion's first championship title in the headline event.

Filippo De Rosa, CEO of Bullwaves, said: “Bullwaves Promotion represents an exciting expansion of our brand into international sport. MMA reflects values we recognise and champion: discipline, resilience, preparation and performance under pressure. Through BWP, we aim to create a platform for exceptional fighters, connect international talent with the regional sporting community and build an event property with a growing global profile.”

The co-main event will feature Kazakhstan's Otegen Dias against Tyjani Beztati, representing Morocco and the Netherlands, in a three-round lightweight title eliminator. The matchup brings together two accomplished competitors in another major contest on the evening's card.

The main card will also feature international matchups across several weight divisions, including Iran's Ali Motamed vs Egypt's Omar El Bily, Australia's and the UK's Max Flynn vs India's Neeraj Panghal, and Russia's Nariman Magomedov vs India's Prathmesh Deshpande. The preliminary bouts will further showcase fighters from across the international MMA community, including athletes representing UAE-based gyms.