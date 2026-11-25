ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE telecom operators are uniquely positioned to capitalise on the structural shifts reshaping the sector, with sovereign cloud, enterprise AI, and next-generation network infrastructure forming the cornerstone of their forward trajectory, says a report.

Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) 2026 Telco Value Creators Report reveals a landmark recovery in global telecommunications returns and identifies the "AI-first telco" as the defining strategic model for the sector's next phase of value creation.

The report, which tracks 63 telcos worldwide across a five-year period from 2021 through 2025, found that the sector delivered a median annualised total shareholder return (TSR) of approximately 9%, an increase from the 4% recorded for the prior five-year period ending in 2024, and now comfortably above the sector's cost of equity of approximately 6.5%.

This recovery has lifted telecommunications 10 places in BCG's cross-sector rankings, bringing it to 21st place out of 33 industries globally. The number of telcos achieving a TSR of 20% or more has tripled, rising from three companies in last year's report to nine this year, underscoring the breadth and momentum of the sector's resurgence.

The Middle East has emerged as one of the regions driving this recovery, on the back of a fast-growing digital economy and accelerating enterprise digitisation. The UAE stands out for a different reason: it is already building the conditions, sovereign cloud infrastructure, a national digital agenda, and enterprise AI capability, that BCG identifies as the foundation for the sector’s next chapter of value creation, the AI-first telco. With a national digital agenda firmly embedded in policy, growing demand for data sovereignty, and operators such as Etisalat and du actively investing in sovereign cloud infrastructure and enterprise AI services, the UAE is helping to define global trends.

UAE telcos are ideally placed to serve as trusted providers of localised cloud and AI services. BCG's report identifies sovereign cloud as one of the most significant growth opportunities available to telcos globally, noting that operators are uniquely positioned to meet the demand for in-country infrastructure that hyperscalers cannot always satisfy under data sovereignty frameworks.

Etisalat has made substantial investments in data centres, sovereign cloud platforms, and enterprise AI capabilities, creating the physical and digital infrastructure required to deliver the end-to-end digital partnership model BCG describes. These investments represent a deliberate repositioning of UAE telcos as integrated technology partners capable of serving government, enterprise, and consumer markets with AI-native services underpinned by sovereign, locally governed infrastructure.

"The UAE has built the foundation for something the global telco sector is still debating, a genuinely AI-first operating model anchored in sovereign infrastructure," said Gomes at BCG. "When BCG talks about telcos reimagining themselves as end-to-end digital partners, the UAE is already living that blueprint. The next step is translating that infrastructure investment into sustained shareholder returns."