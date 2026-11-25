DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai will add a third daily service between Dubai International (DXB) and Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) from 27 November, offering customers more choice and flexibility when travelling between Dubai and the Thai capital. Bangkok is the carrier’s second destination in Thailand, alongside Krabi.

The additional frequency follows the launch of the airline’s second daily service to Bangkok earlier in November, reflecting sustained demand as the airline has served more than 55,000 passengers on the route since commencing daily operations in July 2026.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said: “Thailand continues to be one of the most popular destinations across our network, and Bangkok has been one of the fastest-growing since we launched in July. Our third daily service gives customers convenient overnight, late-morning and late-evening departures that let them plan around their own schedule.

Through flydubai Holidays, customers can combine Bangkok’s vibrant city experience with Krabi’s pristine beaches in one trip, with convenient packages including flights and hotel stays across more than 100 destinations worldwide.”

The latest expansion will bring flydubai’s operations to Thailand to 35 weekly flights, including 21 flights to Bangkok and 14 to Krabi, offering travellers from Europe, Russia and the GCC more convenient connections through Dubai.

From 27 November, all three daily services to DMK will depart from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB), offering seamless connectivity across hundreds of destinations on the flydubai and Emirates network under a single booking and baggage checked through to the final destination.