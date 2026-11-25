AJMAN, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the Ajman Franchise Expo concludes today. Organised by the Ajman Chamber in cooperation with the Emirates Franchise Association (EFA) under the theme "To Broader Horizons," the event featured 30 brands from 12 countries representing a diverse range of economic sectors, including food and beverage, education, health, technology, sports, and more.

The expo featured a series of panel discussions and specialised workshops on franchising, presented by a group of elite experts and specialists. Key topics included the pillars of success in franchising, brand identity building, marketing strategies, enhancing customer loyalty, international expansion mechanisms for brands, supply chain management, and expansion challenges, in addition to outlining the steps for transitioning to a franchise business model.

The exhibition also highlighted financing opportunities and facilities provided by banking institutions and specialised government programmes to support entrepreneurs and project owners.

The event showcased several success stories and inspiring experiences of brands that successfully expanded through the franchise model, with the aim of facilitating the exchange of expertise and highlight key success factors and growth practices, and to encourage entrepreneurs and business owners to leverage these successful experiences and launch their projects into new markets.

The exhibition's activities included the "Franchise Tank" programme, which provided brands with the opportunity to showcase their business models to specialists and investors, and to evaluate their readiness for expansion and growth through the franchise model.

Jamila Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Organising Committee for the Ajman Franchise Exhibition 2026, stated that the event featured a series of intensive meetings between brand owners and investors for discussing cooperation and partnership opportunities, as well as exploring available franchise models and opportunities to acquire operating rights.

She emphasised that the exhibition aims to disseminate and promote the culture of franchising, promote national brands, and support their expansion and market presence. Additionally, it seeks to attract qualitative investments and encourage entrepreneurs to adopt franchise models by leveraging successful projects.

Exhibitors praised the significance of the exhibition and the opportunities it provided to promote their brands and enhance their presence before a wide range of investors and entrepreneurs.

They highlighted the benefits of direct meetings with those interested in acquiring franchise rights, exploring expansion opportunities in new markets, building commercial and investment relationships, and exchanging expertise among participants from various countries.