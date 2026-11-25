ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Conference on Occupational Health and Inclusion of People of Determination (ICOCH26), which concluded today in Abu Dhabi, recommended advancing occupational health systems and strengthening preventive and healthcare practices across institutions.

Its recommendations included developing clear implementation plans, reviewing accessibility standards and reasonable accommodations in workplaces, standardising screening, referral and follow-up pathways, and developing protocols for a safe and sustainable return to work. The conference also emphasised integrating mental health into institutional policies and leveraging modern technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance service quality and accessibility.

The recommendations highlighted the importance of developing institutional implementation plans that clearly define responsibilities, procedures, performance indicators and monitoring mechanisms. They also called for reviewing accessibility standards and reasonable accommodations across buildings, digital systems, work tasks and emergency plans, with the participation of People of Determination, to ensure safe and inclusive workplaces that respond to diverse needs and promote equal opportunities for professional participation.

The recommendations further stressed the need to develop integrated screening, referral and follow-up pathways that support employees throughout the process, from identifying their health needs to receiving appropriate services, implementing recommendations and undergoing reassessment.

They also advocated adopting individualised return-to-work plans that align medical assessments with job requirements, necessary reasonable accommodations and the gradual resumption of work duties, supporting the restoration of work capacity and sustainable workforce participation.

The conference also called for integrating mental health into workplace management systems through the assessment of psychosocial risks and the development of support and referral mechanisms. It emphasised the importance of testing digital solutions and artificial intelligence applications, validating their accuracy, reliability and ease of use, and ensuring data protection before expanding their implementation across occupational health services.

Furthermore, the recommendations underscored the importance of measuring the health and economic returns of occupational health programmes and developing accessible healthcare services for People of Determination that address their needs in general health, oral health, rehabilitation and communication.

They also emphasised strengthening cooperation and knowledge exchange among institutions, professional bodies and academic organisations, while translating the outcomes of conferences and scientific forums into practical programmes and initiatives that can be implemented, measured and monitored.

The conference concluded following two days of scientific and practice-oriented discussions, bringing together leading experts, specialists, researchers and representatives of relevant institutions from within the UAE and abroad. Participants explored key challenges and opportunities associated with advancing occupational health systems, strengthening workplace prevention and safety, and embedding the principles of inclusion and workforce integration, ensuring equitable opportunities for People of Determination to participate in the labour market and realise their full potential.

The scientific sessions and workshops witnessed extensive engagement from participants, who exchanged perspectives, expertise and experiences on advancing occupational health and safety standards, improving healthcare and rehabilitation services, and leveraging innovation and technology to address workplace challenges. Discussions also highlighted practices that contribute to enhancing quality of working life and building more inclusive and sustainable institutions.

Participants commended Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the conference and the organisational, technical and logistical capabilities that contributed to its success. They highlighted the UAE’s important role in hosting and organising international events and conferences, bringing together experts, decision-makers and specialised institutions through scientific and dialogue-driven platforms that support knowledge exchange, solution development, partnerships and international cooperation.

The conference was organised by Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Emirates Association for Occupational and Community Health, in collaboration with their strategic partners: ADNOC, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and ADNEC Events.

The programme featured 21 scientific sessions, seven specialised workshops, an accompanying exhibition, and four segments showcasing the success stories and experiences of People of Determination. The conference served as an international platform for exchanging expertise and exploring the latest practices and experiences in occupational health, prevention and inclusion.