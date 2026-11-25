DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the latest edition of the Dubai Majlis, which brought together senior leaders from across the public and private sectors to review progress under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and align on priorities for the emirate’s next phase of growth.

This edition explored how closer collaboration between government and businesses could further accelerate economic growth and turn shared ambitions into action.

Co-hosted by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Chambers at Qasr Al Bahr, the Dubai Majlis welcomed 300 business leaders and decision-makers from across the public and private sectors. The gathering continued Dubai’s engagement with the business community to identify opportunities and chart robust strategies for business and economic growth.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Dubai’s economic progress reflects the strength of its vision, the ability to anticipate change and the close partnership between the public and private sectors.

The private sector has a vital role in delivering the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and consolidating Dubai’s status as one of the world’s leading business, investment and trade hubs. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, we are bringing government and business closer together, aligning our strengths and translating the D33’s ambitions into economic achievements at an accelerated pace. Our priority is to ensure Dubai remains among the economies best equipped to compete, attract investment and respond to a changing world.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added: “Dubai has never regarded its achievements as the limits of what it can accomplish. Each milestone gives us a stronger foundation for the next phase of growth. We are creating the conditions for businesses to expand, new ideas to find their way to market and investors to pursue opportunities across a diverse and resilient economy. In doing so, we aim to generate lasting value for Dubai and its partners and give the emirate a greater role in shaping the direction of the global economy.”

Supported by AED2.5 billion in government economic incentive packages unveiled by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum earlier this year, Dubai-based businesses have continued to invest and expand through a shifting global environment, with strategic sectors including financial services, healthcare and construction recording continued growth in the first half of 2026.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said: “Dubai’s visionary leadership has established a pioneering model for economic development that places the private sector at the heart of the emirate’s growth strategies and empowers businesses to play a greater role in driving growth and creating economic opportunities.

Strengthening business confidence in Dubai’s long-term economic prospects is essential to encouraging companies to increase their investments, expand their production capabilities, and diversify into high-value sectors. We are committed to enhancing the private sector’s contribution to shaping economic policies and legislation to ensure that Dubai’s business environment keeps pace with the evolving needs and ambitions of companies and supports their sustainable growth from the emirate.”

He added: “Dubai Majlis plays an important role in shaping the emirate’s economic plans by enabling the business community to contribute to shaping development priorities and ensuring that policies and initiatives are informed by a thorough understanding of market dynamics and business needs. Through these meetings, we seek to align Dubai’s development priorities more closely with the investment strategies of the business community, encouraging companies to commit more resources to activities and projects that create greater value for the local economy and contribute to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Inspired by the vision of our city’s leadership, Dubai continues to build on its established strengths, including a diversified sectoral base, a track record for inward FDI, and commitment to innovation, as we work towards the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Accelerating growth requires a shared understanding of our priorities and close collaboration with the businesses driving our economy.

Dubai Majlis provides an important platform to assess progress, identify new opportunities and align our efforts, ensuring that government and the private sector move forward together to shape Dubai’s next phase of economic growth. We are confident that this alignment, combined with consistent strategic direction, will continue to give us the agility and confidence to seize emerging opportunities, accelerate growth over the coming years, and cement Dubai's status as the world's best city to visit, live, work, and invest in.”

Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said: “Dubai Majlis brings business leaders and government decision-makers together to turn shared ambitions into practical action. Dubai’s ability to navigate through a rapidly changing global environment is built on constant dialogue between the public and private sectors, complementing the breadth of an economy that spans across diverse sectors, with talent and investment from around the world.

As we focus on accelerating growth under the D33 Agenda, the insights explored at Dubai Majlis help us understand where opportunities are emerging and where further support can enable businesses to expand. We look forward to building on these discussions with our partners to unlock new opportunities and support the continued growth of Dubai’s economy.”

During the discussions, participants reviewed progress achieved under the D33 Agenda and examined opportunities across priority sectors, including trade and logistics, financial services, tourism, advanced manufacturing and the digital economy. The discussions produced actionable priorities that will be taken forward with the business community, reinforcing the One Dubai approach of government and business working as one team towards shared goals.

Leaders at the Dubai Majlis also heard from: Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of DET; Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports; Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai; and Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO of DP World.

The Dubai Majlis continues to provide a platform for public and private sector leaders to align their efforts in support of the D33 Agenda and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and leisure, and the world’s best city to live, work, visit and invest in. As Dubai looks towards 2027, the relationships strengthened at this year’s forum will continue to turn collective vision into measurable progress.