ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), received Musa Xhaferi, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Foreign Trade at the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The discussions focused on ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia, enhance the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting bilateral relations, and expand cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, food security, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Both sides emphasised the importance of building on the progress achieved in bilateral relations in recent years and their shared commitment to further strengthening ties across various fields. They highlighted that economic partnership represents a fundamental pillar for establishing sustainable relations between the two countries, particularly amid the rapid global changes and countries' efforts to explore opportunities that serve the interests of their peoples.

Dr. Al Nuaimi outlined the UAE's approach to developing international economic and investment partnerships, which is based on achieving mutual benefits and establishing long-term relationships. He explained that the success of such partnerships is linked to the added value they generate and their positive, sustainable developmental impact on both countries.

For his part, Musa Xhaferi expressed his pleasure at visiting the United Arab Emirates, affirming the Republic of North Macedonia's commitment to further developing its bilateral relations with the UAE, in light of the country's achievements in various areas of development.