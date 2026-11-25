ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre and the Ministry of Education have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop innovative educational and knowledge-based content.

The initiative will utilise the Centre’s digital platforms and visual cultural productions to support the educational process, strengthen students’ ethical and intellectual values, and promote the principles of tolerance and coexistence. It reflects the complementary roles of national institutions in developing individuals and preparing future generations.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, and Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education. The MoU, signed by Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, and Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, covers all public schools across the UAE at every educational level. It aims to provide reliable knowledge-based content through contemporary and creative approaches, drawing inspiration from school curricula.

The initiative will contribute to promoting the values of moderate Islam, promoting tolerance and coexistence, and highlighting the contributions of Islamic civilisation to science, knowledge, the arts and architecture. The content will also be made available digitally to support self-directed and distance learning and expand access for students and parents.

This partnership builds on the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s experience in audiovisual production, which spans more than ten years. During this period, the Centre has developed a collection of cultural and educational series that deliver reliable content through contemporary and creative approaches, targeting various segments of society, particularly children, adolescents and young people.

Throughout this journey, the Centre has produced more than 560 video episodes across 14 series, with a combined duration exceeding 3,000 minutes. These productions have generated approximately 90 million views across the Centre’s digital platforms and local media platforms, including more than 40 million views during 2026 up to the end of October.

The productions cover topics related to moral education, culture and knowledge, with a focus on promoting the values of moderate Islam, correcting misconceptions, and highlighting the contributions of Islamic civilisation to science and the arts.

The MoU forms part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to leverage modern technologies and digital platforms to expand access to its cultural and educational productions and strengthen the presence of the mosque’s civilisational message within the educational environment. This will contribute to raising awareness among younger generations and enriching their knowledge of Islamic and human values, as well as the contributions of Islamic civilisation.