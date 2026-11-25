ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA) celebrated the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in the presence of Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the NMA; Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the NMA; along with several department directors and employees. The celebration was held in a patriotic atmosphere reflecting the values of unity, belonging and loyalty.

Abdulla Al Hamed emphasised that Eid Al Etihad represents an inspiring national milestone, providing an opportunity to reflect on the exceptional journey that united the will of the seven emirates and laid its foundations through the efforts of the Founding Fathers. They, he said, built a nation that placed people at the heart of development and made them the architects of the future, establishing a leading model of progress, cohesion and prosperity. He noted that the Union remains a firmly rooted approach that continually renews determination, safeguards achievements and broadens the horizons of ambition.

He further noted that, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country continues to move forward with a forward-looking vision that places national identity at the foundation of empowerment, while making investment in knowledge and the development of capabilities key pillars for sustaining its leadership. This progress is underpinned by a cohesive society, grounded in its values and confident in its ability to adapt to change and achieve sustainable accomplishments.

The celebration featured a variety of traditional performances, a poetry recital celebrating love for the nation and its leadership, as well as traditional handicraft displays, cultural and heritage activities, and interactive competitions. These activities offered attendees an opportunity to explore the rich elements of authentic Emirati heritage in an atmosphere that reflected pride in the nation and its identity.