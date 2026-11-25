DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office, received the consular credentials from Christopher Barnes, Consul General of Australia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

At the meeting, held at the Ministry’s office in Dubai, Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul General, congratulated him on his appointment, and wished him success in his new duties.

He also commended the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Australia across areas of mutual interest.