RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that sustainability is fundamental to the Emirate’s economic development as he delivered the opening address on day one of RAK Energy Summit 2026, which runs at the RAK Expo Center until 27th November.

During his keynote speech in front of an audience of 2,000 attendees, H.H. Sheikh Saud also emphasised the importance of responsible resource management and strong partnerships in building a prosperous future that aligns with the UAE’s strategic priorities and safeguards the interests of future generations.

The opening was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office (IDO) in Ras Al Khaimah; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, alongside senior officials, energy sector leaders and experts from the UAE and around the world.

Sheikh Saud said: “In Ras Al Khaimah, we play our part in national strategies and share the UAE’s ambitions. We are not simply preparing the Emirate for the future. We are actively shaping the future of our Emirate through sustainable development that preserves its resources for generations to come.

“Ras Al Khaimah is undergoing a period of significant transformation. Our economy is expanding across a range of key sectors, from tourism and hospitality to manufacturing, real estate, infrastructure and others. As we grow, we must ensure that sustainability remains central to every stage of our development. That is why we have developed an energy efficiency strategy, one that touches upon all aspects of people’s lives – regulating our buildings, our homes, our industry and our commercial enterprises.”

H.H. Sheikh Saud noted that the UAE recognised the importance of climate action at an early stage, becoming the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to ratify the Paris Agreement and the first in the Middle East and North Africa to announce a national Net Zero target.

“What we build today, what we preserve and what we leave for future generations is the true measure of our progress,” Sheikh Saud said. He stressed that realising these ambitions requires a clear vision, unwavering commitment and effective partnerships. Collaboration between governments, institutions and businesses, he added, is essential to turning ambitions into tangible achievements and bringing stakeholders together to build a safer, more sustainable and prosperous future for the UAE and the wider region.

RAK Energy Summit 2026 is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), under the theme “Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future”.

The Summit is supported by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD), and 19 local government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

During day one of the Summit, H.H. Sheikh Saud witnessed the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), four of which were between Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Chinese counterparts: the Shenzhen Institute of Building Research, the Urban Planning and Design Institute of Shenzhen (UPDIS), Gotion and Huawei. Other MoUs were signed between Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and EtihadWE, and Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and CaoCao Mobility, a Chinese ride-hailing and shared-mobility company.

The various agreements aim to expand cooperation in clean energy, sustainable urban development, sustainable mobility, resource efficiency and advanced technologies, among other areas.

These agreements form part of the Emirate’s wider efforts to expand international partnerships and draw on global expertise and advanced technologies to support sustainable development and strengthen economic competitiveness, in line with the objectives of the Ras Al Khaimah Integrated Sustainability Strategy 2050.

The strategy is built around three key priorities: supporting economic growth by ensuring secure, clean and competitively priced energy supplies; protecting the natural environment and enhancing quality of life; and reducing emissions to strengthen the Emirate’s economic competitiveness amid global transformation.

The Summit also saw the launch of the pilot phase of the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Programme, which aims to assess and classify the energy efficiency of existing buildings. In the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, five entities – Al Hamra, Marjan, RAK Properties, Aldar Properties and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) – signed a commitment to participate in the programme, supporting the Emirate’s efforts to improve building sustainability.

Sheikh Saud also toured the accompanying exhibition, where he viewed the latest innovations and technologies in energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainability showcased by local and international companies and organisations. The exhibition provides a platform for exchanging expertise and exploring opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors.