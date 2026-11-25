DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and IDP Education hosted the seventh edition of the Education Summit in Dubai, bringing together government leaders, educators, industry experts and school counsellors from private schools across Dubai to explore how education can prepare young people for a changing world, in line with the goals of the Education 33 Strategy.

The summit was held under the theme Building Gen R: Resilient Today, Ready Tomorrow and focused on building student resilience, strengthening future readiness and supporting young people to make informed choices about their education and career pathways.

Discussions explored how schools, counsellors, government and industry can work together to equip students with the knowledge, skills and confidence to navigate change and pursue a range of opportunities.

Participants explored the opportunities available through the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, which supports Emirati students in studying at leading universities worldwide and pursuing their academic and career ambitions, contributing to the development of national talent.

The programme supports 271 students enrolled at approximately 55 universities and other higher education institutions in the UAE and abroad, including universities ranked among the world’s top 10. Of these, 149 scholarship recipients are studying at universities ranked among the world’s top 100.

KHDA delivered an interactive session examining changes in the labour market and the skills required for future careers. The programme highlighted developments in Dubai’s economy and the importance of preparing future generations to benefit from career opportunities in high-potential sectors.

Discussions at the summit explored what it means to be a future-ready student and the knowledge, capabilities and mindset young people need to thrive in a changing world. Sessions examined how schools and counsellors can help students build resilience and adaptability, make informed decisions and better understand emerging career pathways.

Fatma Belrehif, CEO of the Education Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency at KHDA, said: “Preparing future generations requires building students’ confidence, developing their skills and strengthening their ability to adapt to change, enabling them to explore different educational and career pathways.

This begins with helping every student recognise their strengths from the earliest stages of their educational journey, nurturing their curiosity and passion for learning, and developing their ability to adapt and make informed decisions. School counsellors play a pivotal role in this journey by connecting students with educators, universities and industry, and opening new opportunities for their future.”

“Through the E33 strategy, we want every learner in Dubai to have the opportunities, guidance and experiences they need to make informed choices and play an active role in shaping their future. The Education Summit provides an important platform to strengthen these connections and bring together collective efforts to develop resilient, future-ready generations who are equipped to continue learning and shape their own pathways.”

A panel discussion, From Education to Employment, featuring representatives from the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, and IDP Education explored the importance of strengthening connections between education and employment to support students as they transition into higher education and prepare to begin their careers.

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of the Growth and Human Development sector at KHDA, said that empowering students to choose educational and career pathways aligned with their abilities, interests and aspirations is a key priority for KHDA under the E33 strategy, which places the learner at the heart of the education ecosystem and focuses on designing their educational journey from early childhood through higher education and beyond.

Dr Almaazmi added: “Recognising the importance of academic and career guidance in empowering students and strengthening the capabilities of educational institutions, KHDA has developed an integrated academic guidance and career readiness framework. It serves as a comprehensive reference that sets out clear, practical expectations and supports educational institutions in providing high-quality academic and career guidance from the early school years through to graduation, helping students make informed decisions about their educational and career pathways and prepare for the future with confidence.”

Dr Almaazmi commended IDP Education for helping students explore educational and career opportunities aligned with evolving labour market needs.

Imad Chaoui, Regional Director at IDP Education, said: “At IDP, we have a unique perspective on the aspirations of students and the rapidly changing expectations of education and the world of work. This places us in an important position to help bring students, educators, government and industry together around the question of future readiness. Our role goes beyond supporting students in their education journey. It is also about contributing to the conversations and partnerships that help young people build the resilience, adaptability and confidence they will need to thrive in an increasingly complex world.”

The seventh edition of the Education Summit reinforced KHDA and IDP Education's shared commitment to connecting education, government, and industry, and supporting young people to become resilient, future-ready learners equipped to navigate education, work, and life.

As part of these efforts, KHDA has partnered with Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park to establish the Dubai Higher Education Leadership Network, bringing together education, government and business leaders to strengthen collaboration, advance research and innovation, and align higher education with industry needs.