DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, today opened the 32nd edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, taking place at Dubai Harbour from 25 to 29 November.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor toured the stands of several leading companies specialising in yacht manufacturing and marine equipment, including Azimut, Benetti, Ferretti Group, Lürssen, Romeo Marine, AMIT Group and Exalto, as well as the Italian Pavilion, Dubai International Marine Club and Al Shaali Marine.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor viewed the latest exhibits, technologies and innovative designs in the yacht and boating industry and was briefed on the products, projects and advanced solutions showcased by participating companies, as well as the rapid advances in marine engineering, technology, manufacturing and specialised services. H.H. also met representatives of several UAE and international companies operating in the maritime sector.

The visit reflects the significance of the Dubai International Boat Show as a leading international platform bringing together major manufacturers, global brands, industry experts and investors. The exhibition contributes to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global centre for yacht manufacturing and maritime activities and a leading destination for major industry events and exhibitions, supporting the growth of the maritime economy and expanding opportunities for cooperation, partnerships and investment in the sector.

The exhibition also highlights the UAE’s growing capabilities in yacht design, engineering and manufacturing, with several locally built yachts making their world and regional debuts at this year’s edition.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mansoor were Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council.

The five-day exhibition brings together more than 300 companies and brands from 25 countries, with over 100 yachts and watercraft on display. This year’s edition features national pavilions representing China, Italy and the United States, alongside new participation from South Korea and Slovenia. The exhibition has attracted more than 50 new companies and brands, including over 20 new exhibitors.

This year’s edition also features a series of world and regional premieres of yachts and new models, alongside extensive participation from marine manufacturing and service companies, reflecting growing international confidence in the opportunities offered by Dubai and the wider region’s maritime industry.