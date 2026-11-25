DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit and the National Media Authority announced that in just 3 weeks, 7,000 entrepreneurs and content creators have registered their interest in setting up businesses in the UAE, as part of the 100 Dreams initiative, which they launched on 15 October in collaboration with Simon Squibb, content creator and Founder of Dream Group.

The initiative has received 7,000 business ideas, 100 of which will be shortlisted to launch in the UAE. The initiative will offer funding, support and mentorship to help talented applicants establish their own companies in the UAE and expand into international markets.

Applications will be accepted until 11 December through the following link: [www.1billionsummit.com/100dreams].

The names of 100 shortlisted creators will be revealed during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, scheduled for 8 to 10 January 2027. By creating promising economic opportunities for aspiring founders and entrepreneurs, the 100 Dreams initiative contributes to achieving the Summit’s objectives, uniting partners behind a common mission, with Dream Group helping to accelerate that journey and deliver it at scale.

The initiative is open to individuals who have an idea or aspire to establish a business in the content creation and digital media sector. It will award US$10,000 each to 100 selected aspiring founders, bringing the total funding to US$1 million. Participants will also receive assistance with obtaining trade licences, as well as mentorship and guidance to develop their ideas into scalable ventures.

Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Regulation at the National Media Authority, affirmed that the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership have positioned the country as the world’s most favourable environment for keeping pace with developments in the media and digital content sectors. This has been achieved through sustained strategic planning and the creation of ideal conditions for creative industries to thrive, supported by advanced digital infrastructure.

She added that the partnership between the National Media Authority and the 1 Billion Followers Summit enhances the UAE’s digital competitiveness and strengthens its appeal as a leading global destination for aspiring founders and innovators.

She said: “The 100 Dreams initiative embodies the UAE’s ambition to advance the content industry by supporting people with creative ideas and encouraging them to launch their own ventures and companies in the country. It reflects the UAE’s long-term vision for developing this promising industry and enabling aspiring founders worldwide to explore new opportunities to broaden their reach, amplify their impact and grow their businesses.”

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Vice Chairman of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said the 100 Dreams initiative supports the Summit’s ambition to bring about significant advances in the content industry by attracting talented individuals with innovative ideas. In doing so, it helps consolidate the UAE’s position as a global capital of the digital economy and a major force in shaping the future of content creation across the region and beyond.

He said: “The initiative to establish 100 content businesses in the UAE reflects an ambitious vision to expand the industry and advance its development in both scale and quality. By investing strategically in new ideas and making the UAE’s expertise and advanced digital infrastructure accessible to ambitious founders, we are enabling them to realise their ambitions and establish sustainable businesses with the foundations for continued success and growth. Providing the necessary funding and guidance to those behind these innovative ideas and ventures will undoubtedly be a defining milestone in their professional journeys.”

Dream Group is a media-first group of businesses on a mission to help 10 million people start a business. Dream believes everyone should have the freedom and opportunity to turn their dreams into reality through entrepreneurship. Through their media, platform and the wider ecosystem, they give aspiring founders the inspiration, education, resources and support they need to get started and keep going.

As Dream Group's Founder, Simon Squibb said: “I’ve never seen anyone build something great on their own. The best things happen when people who share a vision decide to do it together.” This is what the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the National Media Authority and the Dream Group are here to do.

To apply, participants must submit a video or text presenting an idea or project related to media, content creation or the creator economy, outlining the business they intend to establish and the dream they hope to realise. A specialised committee will screen and assess the applications before the winners are announced. The selected applicants will then be invited to meetings to explore their ideas and projects in greater detail and determine the forms of support best suited to their needs.

Aspiring founders whose business ideas are selected will join a six-week business kickstart programme Hosted by Dream, aimed at developing their ventures and preparing them for growth. They will receive support in business development, marketing, digital media and other key areas essential to building sustainable enterprises.

Specialised organisations and institutions in the UAE will provide additional assistance by streamlining company registration and trade licensing procedures, while offering participants comprehensive mentorship and guidance.

The 100 Dreams initiative reflects the 1 Billion Followers Summit’s determination to translate promising ideas into tangible economic opportunities by combining financial support, mentorship and training. This approach enables talented content creators to take concrete steps towards establishing their own businesses and developing their inspiring ideas into sustainable, revenue-generating ventures with opportunities for growth and international expansion in the content industry.