SHARJAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 130,000 young people across the Middle East have enrolled in the "AI for Employment" specialisation, developed by Crescent Petroleum, the Middle East’s oldest and largest privately held oil and gas company, in partnership with Edraak, the leading online learning platform in the Arab world.

The four-course specialisation taught in Arabic has recorded more than 130,000 enrolments within two months of its launch, highlighting strong demand among young people across the Arab world for practical artificial intelligence skills that can strengthen their capabilities and career prospects in the workplace. Learners range from university students to young professionals across the region.

The free online specialisation provides practical training in AI-powered productivity tools, effective prompting, and real-world applications of AI across a range of job functions and industries to empower young Arabs to leverage the power of artificial intelligence confidently and effectively in professional settings.

The programme continues to attract learners from across the region, with high uptake in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Algeria, and significant participation from Iraq and other countries in the region. Women account for more than half of participants, while the learner base spans different stages of education and career development. Nearly half hold bachelor’s degrees and another quarter hold high-school diplomas. Those who complete the four-course specialisation receive a certificate recognising their new skills.

Majid Jafar, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Petroleum, said: "Our partnership with Edraak aims to equip young people with the skills to create new opportunities and build better careers. The overwhelming response to AI for Employment across the region shows both their desire to gain these skills and their readiness to embrace the tools of the future. We are committed to opening doors for the region's young people to realise their full potential."

Bassem Saad, Chief Executive Officer of the Queen Rania Foundation and Chairman of Edraak, said: “The response to AI for Employment shows that young people across the Arab world are actively seeking learning that is relevant, accessible, and directly applicable to their professional lives. By offering practical AI training in Arabic and free of charge, this specialisation is helping learners from diverse educational backgrounds gain the confidence to use these tools productively and responsibly. We are proud to build on our longstanding partnership with Crescent Petroleum to connect learning more closely to opportunity.”

AI for Employment builds on the partners’ wider employability collaboration, including the Career Compass Pathway, which has trained 1.3 million young people across the Arab world in workplace skills such as IT, English-language communication, digital literacy, business communication, CV writing and interview preparation. Through these programmes, Crescent Petroleum and Edraak are helping bridge the gap between education and employment, giving young people practical tools to adapt and compete in an evolving labour market.