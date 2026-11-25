SHARJAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has announced a strategic collaboration with KONE, a global leader in elevators, escalators and intelligent people-flow solutions, to explore opportunities for advancing sustainable urban mobility, building innovation and research-driven technologies in Sharjah and the wider United Arab Emirates.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), announced in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), during Sharjah Next – Sustainability 2026, establishes a framework for cooperation in research and development, technology innovation, knowledge exchange and engagement with Sharjah's growing innovation ecosystem.

The collaboration represents another important step in SPARK's efforts to attract leading international technology companies and strengthen Sharjah's position as a regional centre for sustainable innovation and advanced urban solutions.

As cities worldwide confront the challenges of rapid urbanisation, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, the partnership will explore opportunities to combine KONE's expertise in the safe, sustainable and efficient movement of people within buildings and urban environments with SPARK's research and innovation capabilities.

A key focus will be identifying potential research, development, demonstration and proof-of-concept initiatives that could contribute to the evolution of smarter, more efficient and sustainable built environments.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said: "Our collaboration with KONE brings globally recognised expertise in sustainable urban mobility into Sharjah's innovation ecosystem. By connecting industry leaders with researchers, innovators and technology developers, we aim to accelerate practical solutions that make our cities smarter, more efficient and environmentally responsible."

Dr. Asma Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SPARK, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to building meaningful collaborations between global industry leaders and Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem. By partnering with KONE, we aim to create new opportunities for knowledge exchange, applied research and the development of practical solutions that support smarter, more sustainable cities.”

Hady Nemr, Managing Director, KONE UAE, said: “Technology creates possibilities, but its value lies in how it responds to real-world needs. At KONE, we understand the role that buildings, people flow, and connected solutions play in shaping everyday urban experiences. Engaging with SPARK gives us an opportunity to connect that industry perspective with new ideas and expertise, explore emerging possibilities, and contribute to the development of smarter, more sustainable buildings and urban environments.”

Marwan Rahje, General Manager, KONE Sharjah, said: “Across the built environment, expectations are evolving. Developers and building owners increasingly seek better building performance and lower environmental impact. At KONE, we support these needs through new installations, maintenance, and modernisation, improving elevator and escalator performance throughout their lifecycle. Our collaboration with SPARK creates an opportunity to connect our market experience with emerging technologies and explore new approaches to more efficient, sustainable buildings.”

Under the proposed collaboration, SPARK and KONE will explore opportunities for joint innovation initiatives, technology demonstrations and pilot projects aligned with their respective strategic priorities.

The agreement also envisages knowledge-sharing activities, including workshops, expert sessions, industry roundtables and technical visits, creating opportunities for exchanging international best practices and insights into emerging technologies.

Another important component will be engagement with SPARK's wider ecosystem of academic institutions, researchers, technology startups, industrial companies and public-sector organisations.

Such engagement could help identify new areas for applied research, encourage industry-academia collaboration and provide opportunities for innovative technologies to be evaluated in practical environments.

The two organisations will additionally explore participation in relevant projects, industry programmes and events, drawing upon their respective networks and technical expertise to encourage collaboration across the innovation community.