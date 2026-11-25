DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC (DIB) and Emirates NBD Bank PJSC (Emirates NBD) jointly announce that, following approval by their respective Boards of Directors, they have signed a share purchase agreement for DIB to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic), a wholly owned subsidiary of Emirates NBD. The consideration will be satisfied entirely through the issuance of new ordinary shares by DIB to Emirates NBD.

The transaction brings together complementary corporate and retail banking franchises to create a larger, more diversified Islamic banking group, with greater and differentiated capabilities to serve customers, invest in innovation and support the UAE’s economic growth.

On completion, Emirates NBD will become a significant strategic shareholder in DIB, bringing significant value to this partnership, with its market presence, global footprint and status as Dubai’s largest financial institution. This transaction is a testament to Dubai’s vision and continued initiatives to create regional champions across industries. It represents a significant step in the development of Dubai as a global centre of excellence for Islamic finance.

Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the required regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Based on financial information as at 30 September 2026, following completion of the transaction DIB would have approximately AED 585 billion in total assets, reinforcing its position as the largest Islamic banking group in the UAE and establishing it as the second-largest listed Islamic banking group in the world by total assets.

The combination aims to unite DIB’s strength in corporate banking with Emirates Islamic’s established retail banking and deposit franchises. Together, the businesses would create a broader platform to meet the financing, savings, payments and investment needs of individuals, businesses and institutions.

Greater scale would also support continued investment in digital capabilities, products and service delivery, while expanding the group’s capacity to finance businesses and projects contributing to Dubai’s and the UAE’s development.

For DIB, the acquisition is expected to accelerate growth through the combination of product engines, a broader customer base and a stronger funding franchise. Emirates Islamic’s robust deposit base would enhance the combined group’s funding mix. The broader deposit franchise, together with opportunities to optimise funding costs, is expected to improve funding efficiency and support net financing margins. It also gains benefits from Emirates NBD's entry into its share capital as a strategic and significant shareholder.

For Emirates NBD, the all-share consideration would enable Emirates NBD and its shareholders to participate in the combined entity’s future growth, value creation potential and future distributions.

The transaction is expected to create opportunities to improve operational efficiencies through shared infrastructure, optimization of the branch network and streamlined operations. Complementary products and customer relationships are expected to provide additional revenue opportunities through cross-selling across the enlarged platform.

These benefits are expected to support profitability and organic capital generation over time, strengthening the parties' capacity to invest in growth and deliver higher sustainable shareholder returns.

The anticipated benefits are expected to be realised progressively following completion and remain subject to successful integration.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD, said: “This transaction represents an important opportunity for Dubai to create a leading Islamic banking champion, with the scale, capabilities and ambition to further strengthen the Emirate’s position as a global centre for Islamic finance. By bringing together two highly complementary Islamic banking franchises, the combination will create a stronger institution to serve customers, support the UAE’s economic ambitions and contribute to Dubai’s continued growth.

Emirates Islamic has been an important part of Emirates NBD’s journey, and this transaction represents an important next chapter in its development. Our ownership in the enlarged DIB reflects our long-term strategic commitment to the institution and our confidence in its future. We look forward to continuing to work with the Dubai Government to strengthen this strategic partnership and support sustainable, long-term value creation for the shareholders of both institutions.”

Fadhel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, Chairman of DIB said: “Today marks a defining moment for DIB and for Islamic finance. Having pioneered Islamic Banking 50 years ago as the first Islamic Bank in the world, DIB now takes the next transformational step on this journey by creating the undisputed Islamic banking powerhouse.

This acquisition further establishes DIB as the world’s best Islamic bank with the scale, strength and reach to compete with the largest financial institutions globally and to unlock long-term value for our shareholders. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as the global capital for Islamic finance and places the full weight of a stronger DIB behind the Emirate's future, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

The transaction is subject to the required conditions and regulatory approvals, including final approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE, Capital Markets Authority and other relevant authorities, and obtaining the necessary shareholder approvals.

Merrill Lynch International (Regulated by the DFSA) is acting as financial adviser to DIB in connection with the transaction, Al Tamimi & Company Limited is acting as legal adviser to DIB in connection with the transaction and Deloitte Professional Services (DIFC) Limited (registered with the DFSA as a Designated Non-Financial Business or Profession) is acting as financial due diligence adviser to DIB in connection with the transaction and as a CMA-accredited valuer.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc is acting as financial adviser to Emirates NBD in connection with the transaction, Clifford Chance LLP is acting as legal adviser to Emirates NBD in connection with the transaction and Grant Thornton Audit and Accounting Limited is acting as financial due diligence adviser to Emirates NBD in connection with the transaction.