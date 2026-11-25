ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, received Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, along with female leaders and heads of delegations participating in the 127th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council, which the UAE is hosting in Abu Dhabi from 23 to 25 November 2026. The meeting took place today at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. welcomed the distinguished guests to the UAE and wished the session every success in producing impactful initiatives and decisions that would enhance the sustainability and resilience of the global tourism sector, while supporting international cooperation and partnerships among member states.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak expressed her pleasure at the UAE hosting this international meeting, which reflects the country's standing and active role in strengthening international partnerships and advancing avenues for joint cooperation.

She highlighted the importance of the tourism sector in building bridges of civilisational and cultural communication between peoples, promoting the values of cooperation and coexistence, and supporting economic growth while creating development opportunities for future generations.

For their part, the participants expressed their pleasure at meeting Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and their appreciation for her efforts in supporting and empowering women. They also praised the UAE's outstanding achievements across various development sectors, as well as its cultural diversity, rich civilisational heritage and urban development.

Abu Dhabi is hosting the 127th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council from 23 to 25 November 2026, with the participation of representatives from member states. The session will discuss the strategic priorities of the global tourism sector and explore ways to enhance its sustainability, competitiveness and ability to adapt to global changes.