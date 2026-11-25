SHARJAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) has been recognised as an ‘Accredited Baby & Family Friendly Workplace’ for 2026–2029 by the Sharjah Child Friendly Office, part of the Sharjah Health Authority. The accreditation recognises the Academy’s efforts to put people and families at the heart of its institutional culture and to adopt policies and practices that improve quality of life.

The accreditation aligns with the Academy’s vision as a higher education institution to create an environment for work and learning that serves the needs of its professional staff, academic staff and students. The Academy aims to help its community balance professional, academic and family responsibilities, supporting their wellbeing and stability and enabling them to learn, work and contribute.

The accreditation followed an assessment against four key criteria covering sustainability, innovation, inclusivity and institutional culture. The assessment considered family-friendly policies and practices, how facilities are adapted to meet users’ needs, how easily people can access services and how leaders foster an institutional culture that responds to diverse needs.

Khawla Al Hosani, Deputy Director of Sharjah Education Academy, said, "Caring for children and empowering families are central to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for a cohesive and sustainable society. This vision is furthered by the work of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, to support families and improve their quality of life."

She added, "At Sharjah Education Academy, we believe that the quality of education begins with the quality of the environment in which people learn and work. Supporting families is an institutional responsibility that should be reflected in our policies, practices and decisions. We are committed to supporting our professional staff, academic staff and students, particularly those with family responsibilities, so they can progress in their careers and studies while fulfilling their responsibilities to their families."

She said the accreditation marks a significant milestone in the Academy’s institutional development. It gives the Academy further impetus to improve the policies, services and facilities that support quality of life and to strengthen an institutional model that brings together academic excellence, wellbeing and social responsibility.

The achievement builds on Sharjah Education Academy’s work to develop a sustainable education system spanning early childhood, higher education and continuing professional development. It reflects the Academy’s commitment to Sharjah’s vision of investing in people.