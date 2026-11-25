SHARJAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by its Sharjah Export Development Center, is showcasing the competitiveness of the UAE's construction sector at the 47th edition of Big 5 Global in Dubai.

The exhibition, a leading international event for the construction, building and urban development sectors across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, provides a platform for the chamber to support businesses in Sharjah, facilitate their expansion into regional and international markets, and develop trade and investment partnerships.

Marking its sixth consecutive year of participation, SCCI is presenting a 54-square-metre pavilion featuring companies operating across various construction-related sectors. The stand highlights the range of products, services and solutions offered by local businesses, providing opportunities to present their expertise and innovations to manufacturers, suppliers, investors, real estate developers and decision-makers.

This year's exhibition brings together more than 1,800 exhibitors from over 60 countries across around 20 international pavilions. It is expected to attract more than 65,000 industry professionals, decision-makers and investors from around the world.

The Sharjah Chamber delegation includes Marwan Salem Al Muhairi, Head of Exhibitions at the Sharjah Export Development Center, and Maha Al Zarooni, Senior Exhibitions Executive.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, said the chamber's participation forms part of its broader strategic approach to supporting key economic sectors and expanding the international presence of Sharjah-based companies.

He emphasised that Big 5 Global provides an important platform for showcasing local businesses' capabilities, products, and services, demonstrating their competitiveness and ability to adapt to the rapid changes shaping the construction and building industry.

Companies participating in the chamber's pavilion are presenting products and solutions that meet quality standards and environmental sustainability criteria. These include advanced concrete, thermal insulation systems, contemporary finishing solutions, metal products, marble and stone, cooling and air-conditioning systems, facilities management solutions and digital construction technologies.

The offerings reflect the growing global shift towards green architecture and low-carbon buildings.

The chamber is also highlighting its economic initiatives and providing investors with information about opportunities arising from Sharjah's ongoing development projects, in coordination with the Sharjah Export Development Center.

In addition, SCCI is promoting Expo Centre Sharjah's annual calendar of specialised international exhibitions, showcasing the events it hosts and organises throughout the year.