ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the official launch of Vision Bank at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. The Shari’ah-compliant bank is wholly owned by Gulf Islamic Investments (GII Group), headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

The event was attended by Jeremy Parrish, Chairman of Vision Bank, alongside representatives of GII Group, members of the bank’s board and leadership team, and guests from government, banking, investment, fintech, business and the diplomatic community. The occasion marked a milestone in Vision Bank’s development and highlighted its ambition to reshape business banking for an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said, “It is my great pleasure to join you in celebrating the official launch of Vision Bank. I am particularly pleased to acknowledge my good friend, Jeremy Parrish, whose experience, judgment, and perseverance have been indispensable to bringing this initiative to fruition. I congratulate him, together with the leadership of Gulf Islamic Investments and the entire Vision Bank team, on reaching this significant milestone.”

He added, “Your chosen theme today, A New Vision for Banking, is both appropriate and timely. We live in an age in which commerce, technology, and human enterprise are bringing nations and communities into ever closer contact. Businesses increasingly look beyond national borders for partners, markets, and opportunities.

Financial institutions have an important responsibility to support this development by facilitating legitimate trade, encouraging investment, and enabling enterprises to participate confidently in the global economy. Vision Bank’s commitment to combining digital innovation with the principles of Islamic finance offers an important and forward-looking opportunity to contribute to this evolving international environment.”

He continued, “Islamic finance has its foundations in principles that are both enduring and universal: fairness in dealings, responsibility in the use of wealth, respect for contractual obligations, and concern for the wellbeing of the wider community. These principles remind us that finance is not an end in itself. Its greater purpose is to support productive enterprise, create opportunity, and contribute to the prosperity of society.”

He said, “Under the wise and visionary leadership of President His Highness the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our nation continues to strengthen its position as a center of finance, innovation, international trade, investment, and economic opportunity. His Highness has consistently emphasized the importance of building a competitive and diversified economy, founded upon knowledge, enterprise, and productive cooperation with the wider world.”

He added, “Abu Dhabi Global Market is an important expression of these national ambitions. Its commitment to sound regulation, international standards, and financial innovation has contributed significantly to Abu Dhabi’s growing standing as an international financial center. The establishment of Vision Bank within this environment reflects both the Bank leadership’s foresight and initiative, and also the opportunities our country offers to institutions seeking to serve the changing needs of international business.”

He added: “As Vision Bank embarks upon this important new chapter, I hope that three principles will remain central to its operations. The first is trust. The lasting success of any financial institution depends upon the confidence it inspires through integrity, transparency, and the responsible stewardship of its clients’ interests. The second is opportunity. Financial institutions have an important role in enabling entrepreneurs, supporting productive enterprises, and helping promising businesses realize their ambitions.”

He said: “As we celebrate the Year of Family in the UAE, we are reminded that enterprises founded and sustained by families have an important place in our economic life. Supporting their ambitions and helping them build opportunities for future generations is a worthy contribution to our national development.”

He said, “The third principle is investment in people. The future of banking will undoubtedly be shaped by technological innovation, but technology alone cannot establish the reputation of a financial institution. That reputation must be earned through integrity, sound judgment, responsible conduct, and the confidence of those it serves. That reputation must reflect the human relationships forged with customers and partners. I hope Vision Bank will create meaningful opportunities for talented young Emiratis to develop their capabilities, assume positions of responsibility, and contribute to the future of this important industry.”

He concluded, “Today we celebrate the achievement of Jeremy Parrish and his colleagues, and the beginning of a new chapter in their efforts to build an institution of lasting value. I look forward to Vision Bank’s great success. May the Bank earn the confidence of those it serves; may it contribute to productive enterprise and international cooperation; and may it make a worthy contribution to the continued prosperity of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. It is my great pleasure to declare that, with the help and blessings of God, and with the good will of this gathering, Vision Bank is officially launched. Thank you, and my best wishes to you all.”

At the launch, Vision Bank presented its vision of “Banking for Borderless Business” and its mission to make business and finance seamless across borders. The bank is developing a modern, technology-enabled banking experience, with digital capabilities and solutions designed for businesses operating across financial centers, markets and increasingly connected digital ecosystems.

The event featured a keynote address, a guest address and panel discussions on the growing influence of artificial intelligence, the transition from digital to intelligent banking, emerging financial infrastructure and the future of cross-border commerce. The discussions highlighted the need for banking services to become more intelligent and responsive as businesses expand internationally, adopt digital technologies and become more connected across markets.

Mohammed Alhassan and Pankaj Gupta, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of GII Group, said, “Vision Bank reflects GII’s conviction that the future of business banking will be shaped by institutions that combine the trust and discipline of regulated banking with technology, connectivity and a deep understanding of how businesses operate across markets. Its official launch marks an important milestone in our long-term financial services strategy and our ambition to build differentiated, Shari’ah-compliant platforms that can grow alongside the businesses and investors they serve.”

Jeremy Parrish, Chairman of Vision Bank, said, “Businesses no longer stop at borders, and their banking relationships should not be constrained by them. Companies today are managing capital, operations, and growth across multiple markets requiring banking partners that combine modern digital capabilities with a deep understanding of their business needs. Vision Bank has been established with precisely this ambition: to make banking simpler, more connected, and more responsive to the businesses we serve.”

Vivek Pilania, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank, said, “The next generation of business banking will be defined by how intelligently banks connect technology, capital and customer needs. At Vision Bank, our focus is on building the capabilities, partnerships, and digital infrastructure to support businesses as they grow, expand across markets, and participate in an increasingly interconnected global economy.''