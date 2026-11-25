SHARJAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Old Cars Club and Museum concluded its participation in the seventh Qatar Luxury Old Cars Exhibition in Doha with a new regional achievement, winning the “Best Exceptional Luxury Car” award for its 1993 Italian Lamborghini Diablo.

Held in Doha, the exhibition is one of the region's prominent specialised events. The award-winning Lamborghini was displayed as part of the club and museum's pavilion.

The award came amid strong competition among more than 70 rare cars, with judging overseen by a specialised committee affiliated with the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA). Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Thani, a board member of the Qatar Old Cars Association, presented the awards and praised the high standard of the entries and the competition.

The club's participation followed an official invitation from the Qatar Old Cars Association and attracted considerable interest from visitors and classic car enthusiasts.

Its display featured three rare classic and sports cars representing different golden eras of international automotive history. Alongside the winning 1993 Lamborghini Diablo, the collection included a 1993 German Porsche 964 Turbo, recognised for its sports engineering, and a 1977 American Chrysler New Yorker, reflecting the luxury of the 1970s.

Ahmed Saif bin Handhal, Director of the Sharjah Old Cars Museum, said the achievement crowned the club's efforts to strengthen its regional presence and preserve classic automotive heritage. He added that it reflected strong ties and cooperation among specialised clubs across the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“We are proud of this award at the conclusion of our successful participation in the seventh edition of the exhibition,” bin Handhal said, thanking the Qatar Old Cars Association for its organisation and hospitality.

He described the exhibition as an ideal platform for exchanging expertise, introducing visitors to the museum's distinctive collection, and promoting the club's activities and initiatives throughout the year, particularly the Sharjah Old Cars Festival.

The achievement further strengthens the club and museum's position as a regional destination for preserving automotive history and promoting cultural connections among enthusiasts and collectors of rare cars across the GCC.