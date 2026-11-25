DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE ranks third among 20 markets worldwide for positive attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI), with 75% of residents viewing its growing use as positive for society, according to the SEC Newgate 2026 Impact Monitor: Closing the Credibility Gap.

The sixth annual global study by SEC Newgate, the global strategic communications, advocacy and research group with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countries and territories. It revealed a global 23-point ‘credibility gap’ between public expectations and perceived business performance. While 80% believe it is important for large businesses to conduct themselves responsibly, only 56% rate their performance highly. Ratings of responsible conduct declined across all 25 industries measured, reversing much of the progress recorded in 2025.

Last year’s Impact Monitor showed that organisations must understand where and how responsible business matters in different markets. This year’s findings go a step further, revealing that businesses must prove their impact market by market to people who are judging them more critically, and often differently, from one country to the next.

Among the people surveyed in the UAE, optimism about AI extends to its potential benefits for everyday life, the economy and public services. Eight in ten UAE respondents (80%) believe AI will make everyday life easier and more convenient, compared with 60% globally. Three-quarters (75%) believe AI will improve productivity and economic growth and lead to better outcomes in education, while 70% expect better outcomes in healthcare.

Nevertheless, UAE residents recognise the potential risks associated with AI.

Of those asked, 61% agree that AI increases risks around privacy and personal data, 60% believe it will reduce job opportunities, and 58% say it will make false or misleading news easier to spread. There is also strong support for multiple institutions playing a role in regulating AI, with 80% identifying national governments, 78% companies developing AI technologies, and 66% international organisations such as the UN or OECD.

The UAE findings also present a different picture from the global trend in perceptions of responsible business. While 90% of UAE respondents believe it is important for large businesses to conduct themselves responsibly, 86% rate their performance highly. This leaves a credibility gap of just 3 points, down from 7 points in 2025 and considerably below the global gap of 23 points.

Local contribution also remains important, with 73% believing businesses should invest in the communities in which they operate, even if this affects profitability, while 57% favour local manufacturing even if it means higher costs for consumers.

Some of the additional key findings from the UAE include:

Optimism about the country's direction remains the highest among the markets surveyed on this question, with 99% believing the UAE is heading on the right track, compared with a global average of 49%. This is up from 98% in 2025.

- An overwhelming majority (91%) feel positive towards the renewable energy transition, up one percentage point from 2025. While 59% believe businesses should prioritise reducing carbon emissions over keeping consumer costs low, 53% are concerned about potential rises in energy costs as a result of the transition.

- Awareness of ESG and interest in related issues remain relatively high, with 73% aware of the term and 82% interested in ESG issues once the concept is explained to them.

- Addressing the cost of living is a priority for UAE residents, with 69% considering it very important, while fewer than one in five (17%) believe the issue is being poorly managed.

- Most UAE respondents believe businesses are striking the right balance when speaking publicly on key issues, with 59% saying businesses are doing about the right amount on social issues related to their operations, 57% on environmental issues and 60% on communicating their ESG responsibilities.

This year’s global report finds that businesses are being judged more critically at a time of cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical tensions, concerns about national resilience and rapid technological change. While the language of ESG continues to lose resonance, expectations of responsible business conduct remain high. Instead, responsibility is being judged through the lenses of affordability, security and local benefit. This presents a particular challenge for multinational businesses, with 76% of people globally trusting locally owned businesses to act in the interests of people like them, compared with 52% who trust foreign-owned businesses.

Global scale may bring commercial advantage, but it does not automatically translate into public trust. The findings underscore the importance of multinational businesses making their in-country value more visible through local leadership, employment, manufacturing and investment.

Commenting on the survey results from the UAE, John Hobday, CEO, SEC Newgate Middle East, said, “The UAE’s place among the world’s most optimistic markets about AI comes as little surprise. It is a global innovation hub with an established pattern of early adoption, from mobile technology to the widespread use of social and digital platforms for information dissemination, business and engagement. Over time, this readiness to embrace new technologies and put them to practical use has become part of the country’s unmistakable economic and social character.

“The same forward-looking attitude appears across other indicators, such as the exceptionally strong public support for the renewable energy transition. Clean energy has been a national priority for many years, and the report suggests that the country’s ambitions are shared by the wider public. The common thread is an appetite for progress and a confidence in the opportunities that change can bring.

“For businesses, the findings offer grounds for cautious optimism. The UAE is a market where ambitious ideas can find a receptive audience. Yet public confidence carries its own expectations, and the organisations best placed to benefit will be those that harness new technologies to achieve commercial success while delivering the real-world benefits that communities expect.”

Speaking on the global findings, Fiorenzo Tagliabue, Group CEO of SEC Newgate, said, ““The companies best equipped for the years ahead will not necessarily be those with the most ambitious global narrative.

The UAE findings offer a positive contrast to the global picture, with strong public confidence in responsible business conduct and optimism about technological and environmental progress. At the same time, the research highlights clear expectations for businesses to address the potential risks of AI, balance environmental ambitions with affordability, and continue investing in the communities in which they operate.

Against this backdrop, the report identifies a series of practical priorities for businesses seeking to build and maintain public trust. These include replacing broad corporate terminology and slogans with specific, verifiable and locally relevant evidence of impact; identifying and engaging key stakeholders earlier; planning for different expectations between markets and stakeholders rather than assuming consensus; testing who benefits, who pays and what would make a contested decision fair before announcing it; making local leadership, employment, suppliers and investment more visible; and establishing clear frameworks for deciding when to speak publicly, engage privately or remain neutral.