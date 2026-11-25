DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 6th Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF 2026) kicked off today at the University of Dubai, organised by the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) in collaboration with the University of Dubai on 25–26 November 2026.

The AIJWF brings together ministers, leaders from five Arab universities in the UAE and Egypt, government officials, and experts in media, technology, artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

This year’s AIJWF is being held under the theme: “Agentic AI and Digital Content Flow: Powering the Global Digital Economy and Governing AI-Driven Content.”

The AIJWF comes amid a global transition from generative AI tools toward intelligent agents capable of planning, coordinating and carrying out interconnected tasks with increasing levels of autonomy.

Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said that hosting the Forum represents an extension of the University’s practical partnership with AIJRF over the past three years, which has resulted in a number of initiatives, including the Arab AI Index in Universities, designed to enhance the readiness of higher education institutions for digital transformation.

He said: “Our goal is not merely to build universities that use artificial intelligence, but to build universities capable of leading the transition toward a future in which AI becomes a partner in knowledge, development and innovation, while humans remain responsible for decisions and accountability.”

Al Bastaki added that universities must prepare students to understand the capabilities, limitations and risks of intelligent systems, rather than simply teaching them how to use AI tools. He also stressed the importance of protecting privacy, academic integrity and human responsibility.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, focused in his research perspective presented to the Forum on the environmental and economic dimensions of AI infrastructure, particularly the growing requirements of data centers for energy, water, cooling and natural resources.

Under the theme “Artificial Intelligence for Security, Sustainability and Peace,” he explained that the question is no longer only what artificial intelligence can do, but also what resources it consumes, who bears the costs, and how the infrastructure supporting AI should be governed.

He called for international standards that incorporate resource-impact assessments, greater transparency in energy and water consumption, and stronger protection for communities, ensuring that technological innovation becomes more sustainable and trustworthy.

Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, Founder and CEO of AIJRF and President of AIJWF, said that the AI industry is entering a third major wave of transformation following analytics and prediction, and then generative AI, with the emergence of systems capable of planning, coordinating, taking action and executing interconnected processes.

He added : “We are no longer dealing with a tool that simply waits for a command. We are dealing with systems that can plan, coordinate, execute and take actions with increasing levels of autonomy.”

Abdulzaher referred to market estimates highlighted in his keynote, projecting that the global Agentic AI market could grow from USD 7.84 billion in 2025 to USD 52.62 billion by 2030, reflecting the rapid expansion of AI Agents across organizations.

He said : “We do not want this Forum to be merely a platform for celebrating technology. We want it to be a platform for developing the rules that make technology safer, more transparent and more responsible, while keeping humans at the center of decision-making.”

He noted that the launch of the ACPAI Guide is among the Forum’s most important outcomes.

Professor Abdullatif Al Shamsi, Higher Education Advisor and former President and CEO of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), emphasised the importance of aligning university curricula with industry needs and integrating artificial intelligence into higher education.

He stressed that “bridging the gap between academic curricula and labor market demands cannot be achieved through good intentions or advisory committees alone. It requires a clear division of responsibilities between universities and industry. Artificial intelligence enhances learning when it is designed to function as a teacher, but undermines it when it is merely used as a machine that provides answers.”

Professor Al Shamsi further noted that “by 2035, the world will not face a shortage of jobs, but rather a shortage of qualified professionals. Job displacement will be concentrated in routine administrative and office-based roles, while employment growth will increasingly emerge in technical and hands-on occupations.”

Prof. Ashraf Mohamed El-Shihy, President of Badr University in Cairo and former Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that the growing use of artificial intelligence across education, healthcare, media, banking and government services provides significant opportunities to enhance productivity and innovation, while simultaneously increasing the need for clear rules that protect data and ensure accountability.

He said:“The future of artificial intelligence must be built on a clear equation: innovation with responsibility, progress with governance, and technology with human values.”

El-Shihy also highlighted the academic cooperation between Badr University in Cairo and AIJRF, including the Arab AI Researchers Initiative, which aims to develop researchers’ skills in the responsible use of advanced technologies.

Prof. Ali Alnaqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan, said:“The University of Khorfakkan’s vision and strategic direction are guided by the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Khorfakkan, who has consistently placed education, knowledge, and culture at the heart of human development and sustainable progress.

Building on this vision, the University seeks to strengthen its position as an academic and research institution that combines excellence in education, innovation in scientific research, social responsibility, and active engagement in local and international partnerships.

Prof. Mohamed Mahjoub Dhiaf, President of Liwa University, said that the University is working across three integrated tracks: developing the capabilities of faculty members, preparing students for the future labor market, and enhancing interactive education through the responsible use of intelligent agents while maintaining academic supervision.

He said: “Our goal is not for artificial intelligence to replace faculty members or students, but for it to become a knowledge partner and a supporting tool that helps improve the quality of learning, expand opportunities for innovation and develop skills.”

Dhiaf stressed the role of universities in protecting academic integrity, privacy and human oversight, noting that the ACPAI Guide (officially the AIJRF Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct for Agentic AI) provides a framework to support this balance.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, emphasised the importance of developing ethical rules that protect human rights as the influence of intelligent systems continues to expand.

He said: “True technological progress is progress that strengthens human dignity and protects human rights. The expansion of intelligent systems and autonomous agents must not lead to a decline in human responsibility or the absence of ethical accountability.”

Dr. Amna Al Nakhi, Professor of Management and Founder and CEO of the Saadah and Bithrah organisations in the UAE, also emphasized the importance of governing Agentic AI tools and technologies.

She said: “One of the foundations of modern management and leadership is to rely on artificial intelligence as an assistant only, without allowing it to exceed the tasks assigned to it. It cannot be relied upon entirely in making decisions that could have negative consequences for institutions or for the human talent within them.”

The Forum is witnessing the launch of the AIJRF Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct for Agentic AI (ACPAI), positioned as an Arab guidance framework for the governance of intelligent agents.

The Guide addresses a wide range of issues, including human oversight, accountability, transparency, data protection, privacy, security, risk management, and institutional and individual responsibility.

The first main panel, titled: “The Agentic Economy: The Power of AI-Driven Content Creation – Higher Education as a Model,” examines the emerging role of Agentic AI in transforming universities, content creation and the digital economy.

The second panel explores the role of the Agentic AI and unconventional models in content creation, as well as how such AI agents can be governed—featuring insights from various experts and academics in the sector. titled: : Agentic AI Beyond the Ordinary: New Models for Content Creation How Can AI Agents Be Governed? Redefining Media, Business & Market Influence

Other Forum sessions address multi-agent media production models, digital content governance, public trust, intellectual property challenges, and the use of Agentic AI for the benefit of humanity.

The program also includes the presentation of the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI 2026) results, as well as recognition ceremonies honoring speakers, academic leaders, partners, the AIJRF team and graduates of its professional programs.

The occasion also celebrates six years of global impact since the Forum’s first edition was launched in March 2021.