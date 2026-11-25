ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Ana Silvia Rodríguez Abascal, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of her duties and affirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the Republic of Cuba in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For her part, the Ambassador commended the UAE’s distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed her aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.