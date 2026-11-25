AL AIN, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) 2026 kicked off today, introducing a series of new competitions that combine Emirati hospitality, heritage knowledge and athletic challenge, ranging from the Arabic Coffee Etiquette Competition and the Hammer and Dead Hang Challenges to the “KLK KFO” Emirati game and two Arabian Saluki competitions, as part of a five-day programme celebrating Emirati heritage and hospitality.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition continues until 29 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain under the theme “A Legacy of Pride” and is open daily from 10 AM to 10 PM.

Following a debut edition that welcomed more than 116,000 visitors, AAIHEX 2026 features competitions that invite visitors to take part as well as watch, while promoting the preservation of Emirati traditions.

The new Arabic Coffee Etiquette Competition, organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, takes place daily from 4 PM to 10 PM at the Traditional Hadheera and Hospitality Area in Hall 3. Five contestants a day showcase their Arabic coffee-making skills and their observance of Emirati etiquette in a majlis setting. They are tested on majlis etiquette, Arabic coffee rituals, and the hospitality values and traditions that promote community solidarity. The competition aims to preserve this tradition and ensure it is passed on to successive generations.

Also in Hall 3, the new Hammer Challenge and Dead Hang Challenge bring the community together through athletic competition. Contestants compete throughout the day, every day, to set new records, with cash prizes awarded to the top champions in each challenge.

The new “KLK KFO” Emirati game adds a heritage twist, with Q&A competitions staged periodically in Hall 3 on all show days. The game is designed to engage visitors and raise awareness of the Arabian Saluki, falconry, equestrian and camel sectors of AAIHEX.

Two new Arabian Saluki competitions complete the line-up. The Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest showcases the beauty, noble form and heritage of one of the world’s oldest sighthound breeds as handlers present their dogs. The Arabian Saluki Hunting Simulation sees handlers and their dogs compete to demonstrate grace, form and athletic excellence.

Beyond the competitions, the new Young Hunters & Riders Village by ADNOC in Hall 2 recreates a traditional desert campsite, with practical falconry and Arabian Saluki workshops, a hadheera area and an arts and crafts zone. The Traditional Hadheera and Hospitality Area in Hall 3 welcomes all visitors to learn how Arabic coffee is made the traditional Emirati way. Other attractions include the Suhail Star Digital Experience at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority stand, a petting zoo and bird and reptile pop-up shows at the Al Ain Zoo stand, and live Al Ayyala performances throughout the venue.

With five days of competitions, cultural demonstrations and family-friendly activities, AAIHEX 2026 further strengthens its position as a permanent fixture on Al Ain’s events calendar and one of the region’s leading celebrations of heritage and living traditions in line with its theme, “A Legacy of Pride”.