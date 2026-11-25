DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), inaugurated the second Middle East edition of DOERS Summit Dubai 2026, hosted by Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of DIEZ, in collaboration with DOERS Company. The two-day event is taking place on 25 and 26 November at Dubai Digital Park.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, the forum brings together more than 100 speakers, alongside ministers, senior government officials, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, global business leaders, investors and experts, as well as entrepreneurs, startup founders and technology leaders from around the world. The event aims to strengthen collaboration between global innovation ecosystems, expand investment opportunities and strategic partnerships, and support the growth and international expansion of technology companies, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for the digital economy and advanced technology.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said: “Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we remain committed to advancing the contribution of the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship sectors to Dubai’s GDP, recognising them as strategic priorities that align with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Hosting DOERS Summit Dubai is particularly significant given its role in strengthening Dubai’s connections with global innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems and attracting investment into high-value-added economic sectors.”

H.H. added: “Through DIEZ’s economic zones, we continue to advance the foundations that strengthen Dubai’s attractiveness to companies and investors operating in these sectors, while reinforcing the emirate’s role in developing future technologies, accelerating their adoption and embedding them across diverse economic activities. The scale of our investments in these zones and their strategic projects reflects our continued commitment to this direction.”

The forum opened with a keynote address delivered virtually by Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, who affirmed that relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates have entered a new and promising phase. He noted that the historic visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Cyprus in December 2025, followed by his working visit to Abu Dhabi in May 2026, reflected the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Nikos Christodoulides noted that while political agreements establish the foundations for enhanced cooperation, it is entrepreneurs, investors and businesses that bring these opportunities to fruition and translate them into tangible outcomes. He highlighted DOERS Summit Dubai 2026 as a testament to the value of such collaboration in advancing shared ambitions and creating meaningful opportunities for cooperation.

In his address, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that, under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE places significant emphasis on developing its entrepreneurship ecosystem and supporting entrepreneurs, startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recognising their pivotal role in driving economic growth and diversification. He noted that the forum provides an important platform for strengthening collaboration, facilitating the exchange of expertise in innovation and entrepreneurship, and fostering new investment opportunities and strategic partnerships.

He said said: “The UAE continues its efforts to build a competitive and integrated business environment that enables startups and entrepreneurial ventures to grow, expand and access global markets through the provision of enablers, programmes and supportive initiatives. These include the national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ and the ‘Future 100’ initiative, which have contributed to enhancing the competitiveness of the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, expanding access to financing, attracting talent and encouraging the adoption of technology and artificial intelligence to increase productivity. These efforts contribute to advancing business growth and the sustainability of the national economy, further underscoring the UAE’s leading position in this field. This is further reflected in the UAE's first-place ranking in the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report, its fifth consecutive year in the top position.”

In his keynote address, Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, affirmed that Dubai’s focus on innovation and future readiness, underpinned by the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has transformed the emirate into a global centre for entrepreneurship, technology and investment. He added that Dubai continues to create an environment where talent, ideas and ambition come together to shape the economy of tomorrow.

Dr. Al Zarooni further highlighted DIEZ’s efforts in supporting this ambition by building an integrated ecosystem that enables businesses to innovate, grow and succeed, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the size of the emirate’s economy and position it among the world’s top three economic cities by 2033.

He highlighted that a key part of this vision is Dubai Silicon Oasis’s next phase of growth, represented by the AED 11 billion District IO project, which is designed as an integrated destination for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. By 2036, it is expected to host more than 6,500 companies and contribute 103 billion dirhams to Dubai’s GDP.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, witnessed the signing of strategic MoUs aimed at supporting the research, development and innovation ecosystem within the District IO project at Dubai Silicon Oasis. The agreements cover key areas, including legislative innovation, applied research and development, artificial intelligence technologies and conversational AI applications.

In this context, Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation between the UAE Regulations Lab (RegLab) and Dubai Integrated Economy Zones (DIEZ). The agreement aims to provide an enabling environment for testing advanced technologies and innovative, future-orientated projects by leveraging the advanced infrastructure and facilities at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Under the agreement, the two parties will facilitate the testing and evaluation of selected projects that have secured the necessary preliminary approvals from the Regulations Lab. This will involve coordinating implementation timelines with the relevant authorities, enabling innovators and companies to test their solutions and technologies in real-world environments, evaluate their performance and assess their readiness for implementation. The collaboration will also help develop a regulatory and legislative environment that supports innovation and keeps pace with technological change.

Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, said: 'Guided by our wise leadership, the UAE Government continues to develop a smart, agile and forward-looking legislative framework that is well-equipped to address future challenges and foster innovation. The cooperation between RegLab and DIEZ marks an important step in this direction, providing selected eligible projects with access to the advanced technology and extensive infrastructure at Dubai Silicon Oasis to test future-oriented solutions in real-world settings. This will further enhance the UAE’s competitiveness and reinforce its position as a global leader in innovation.”

Specialised Artificial Intelligence Laboratory

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum also witnessed the signing of an MoU between Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni and Eng. Taha Khalifa, General Manager of Intel Middle East and Africa, setting out how DIEZ and Intel will work together to establish a specialised artificial intelligence inference lab at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The lab will serve as a platform for developing, testing and evaluating AI applications and solutions using the technologies and computing infrastructure provided by Intel. This will help accelerate the adoption of these technologies and develop practical applications that address the needs of various economic sectors.

The collaboration will also support applied research and development projects and provide the technical environment required for companies, developers and researchers to test AI solutions and enhance their performance. Key areas of focus will include enterprise AI, edge AI, agentic AI and AI-powered urban infrastructure solutions.

Through this partnership, DIEZ will provide dedicated space within Dubai Silicon Oasis to host the laboratory and showcase Intel’s technologies, while providing technical support and specialised expertise in designing, operating and developing the lab’s technological infrastructure. The collaboration will also extend to exploring opportunities to expand Intel’s presence and activities across technology, research and development, and innovation within Dubai Silicon Oasis and the District IO project.

Commenting on the event, Stylianos Lambrou, Co-Founder of Doers, said: “The second edition of Doers Summit Dubai is driven by a vision to build a global entrepreneurial community that transcends geographical boundaries, enabling ambitious founders and innovators to access investors, partners and international markets. Through this event, and in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis, we aim to strengthen connections between entrepreneurial ecosystems across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, transforming opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange into tangible partnerships and investments that support the growth and international expansion of startups.”

The summit will continue tomorrow, Thursday, November 26, with a series of specialised workshops, interactive sessions and meetings bringing together startup founders, investors, experts and business leaders. Discussions will focus on growth and expansion opportunities in global markets, the exchange of expertise and practical experiences in business and technology development, and exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment in future-oriented sectors.