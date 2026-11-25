RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has raised its target for the share of clean energy in its electricity mix from 30% to 35% by 2031 as part of efforts to diversify energy sources and strengthen water supply security, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said on Wednesday.

He added that the UAE is exploring the expansion of water desalination facilities along the eastern coast and their connection to water transmission networks.

Al Mazrouei made the remarks during his address at the opening of the third edition of RAK Energy Summit 2026, which began today at RAK Expo Centre.

He noted that disruptions to energy supplies in some parts of the world underscored the importance of countries developing energy strategies tailored to their respective needs and circumstances and reviewing them as those circumstances change.

Al Mazrouei said the UAE has adopted a policy of energy diversification early on, with its electricity system relying on solar energy, natural gas and nuclear energy. He explained that natural gas supports the reliability of energy supplies as the country expands its use of renewable energy.

He added that the UAE's installed renewable energy capacity reached approximately 8.2 gigawatts (GW) in 2025, while the country aims to increase its solar energy capacity to around 23 GW by 2031, alongside 5.6 GW of nuclear energy capacity. Improved renewable energy competitiveness and advances in battery technology have contributed to raising the clean energy target to 35%.

Reviewing efforts to manage energy and water demand, Al Mazrouei explained that the federal government building retrofit project aims to reduce energy and water consumption in targeted buildings by up to 27%, supporting the country's consumption efficiency targets.

He also highlighted opportunities to expand the use of artificial intelligence-powered building management systems across other sectors and explore incentives to encourage the adoption of more efficient solutions.

In the water sector, Al Mazrouei said the UAE is exploring the establishment of additional desalination plants along the eastern coast using advanced technologies and connecting them to water transmission networks to increase production capacity and diversify water production locations, alongside expanding storage capacity in underground reservoirs.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is coordinating with federal and local entities to exchange expertise and draw on the results of measures implemented to improve energy and water consumption efficiency in buildings.

He also highlighted the anticipated expansion of road, logistics and energy projects over the next five years.