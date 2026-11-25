SHARJAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, honoured the winners of the “Bright Ideas” media innovation challenge on Wednesday evening. Organised by Sharjah Media City (Shams) at its headquarters, the challenge aims to attract creative ideas and innovative solutions, while empowering talents and entrepreneurs to develop pioneering projects that help shape the future of the media sector and creative industries.

The first-place winner in the “Experience Sharjah & Shams in a New Digital Way” category was “Meant AI – Noor”, while “Prezlo” came second.

In the “Media that Makes an Impact” category, “Check Mate” took first place, followed by “Qurb” in second place. In the “Talent Builds a Business” category, “Wislah” won first place, while “Passport to Opportunities” came second.

The six winning projects reflected the diversity of the participants’ creative ideas and their ability to harness knowledge, technology and innovation to develop practical solutions that address the media sector’s needs. They also contribute to enhancing digital experiences, strengthening media impact and transforming promising talents and ideas into projects with growth and expansion potential.

The ceremony opened with a video presentation outlining the concept behind the Bright Ideas Challenge and how ideas can help develop projects that positively impact people’s lives and elevate service delivery.

Sarah Al Amoudi, Director of the Bright Ideas challenge, delivered a speech congratulating the winners. She noted that the challenge embodies the emirate's vision, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which places people, knowledge and creativity at the heart of its development. She added that this vision recognises the importance of empowering talent, fostering innovation and turning promising ideas into opportunities that help build a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Al Amoudi added that the challenge’s impact extended beyond competition and awards, offering participants an inspiring experience that enabled them to discover their abilities, develop their ideas, refine their skills and build confidence in their potential. It also encouraged them to move beyond simply presenting ideas towards exploring how to turn them into practical projects and solutions.

The ceremony also featured a video presentation highlighting key stages of the challenge, which attracted 253 participants from 17 countries, including creatives, innovators, entrepreneurs, university students and technology talents. Of these, 63 participants, across 19 teams, including eight established companies, qualified to compete in the final rounds, which took place over three days. The turnout reflects growing interest in initiatives that bring together innovation, entrepreneurship and technology in the media sector and creative industries.

During the challenge, participants worked in specialised teams to develop their ideas into practical solutions and viable prototypes. They benefited from mentoring and guidance sessions led by experts in innovation, entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies, which helped them refine their skills and strengthen their ability to present innovative projects that address the media sector's needs and future challenges.

The participating projects were evaluated by a specialised judging panel against criteria including originality, innovation, technical and economic feasibility, potential for implementation and scalability, and the project’s expected impact on the development of the media sector and creative industries. The evaluation culminated in the selection of the winning projects, with total prizes worth up to AED500,000.

The challenge provided participants with a comprehensive, hands-on experience, enabling them to move from presenting ideas to developing implementable solutions and projects. It also strengthened their creative thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving skills, while creating opportunities for networking and exchanging knowledge and expertise among creatives and specialists.

The Bright Ideas Challenge is part of Sharjah Media City (Shams)’s strategy to strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, support the growth of the media and creative industries, and provide specialised platforms that attract promising talent and ideas. The initiative also aims to reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and global destination for content creation, creativity and innovation.

During the ceremony, H.H. the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council posed for a group photograph with the Sharjah Media City team, commending their efforts in organising the Bright Ideas Challenge and delivering Shams’ various initiatives and projects.

The ceremony was attended alongside H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Dr Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Alya Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office; as well as a number of officials and media professionals.