WASHINGTON, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Massive waves carried on king tides have battered California’s coast, prompting evacuations and soaking San Francisco.

San Francisco had already recorded its highest November water levels in more than 40 years on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

On Wednesday, local media reported waves reaching as high as 9.14 metres at Ocean Beach, San Francisco’s main beach.

Powerful waves broke an old wooden pier in Pacifica, a small town about a 20-minute drive south, where high tides also caused flooding in some neighbourhoods.

Cars were partially submerged, and people waded through knee-deep water in some areas.

The US National Weather Service maintained its alert, warning motorists and beachgoers of powerful waves that could reach nine metres in height.