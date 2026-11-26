RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qassimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Etihad Water and Electricity.

The MoU aims to enhance collaboration between the two sides and increase the efficiency of water and electricity services provided to the business community, which will support the commercial and industrial activities in the Emirate.

The MoU was signed yesterday on the sidelines of the 3rd edition of Ras Al Khaimah Energy Summit at RAK Expo Centre. The summit is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud and is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water and Electricity.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, by Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of RAK Chamber, and Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity.