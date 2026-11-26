WASHINGTON, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX has received approval to launch up to 1 million satellites into Earth orbit to establish space-based data centres for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Wednesday that it had authorised the company's project, dubbed "Starmind."

Under the FCC's approval, SpaceX must deploy 10 percent of the maximum authorised number of satellites by November 2035. That figure must rise to 50 percent by November 2038.