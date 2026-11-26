KINSHASA, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has surpassed 12,000, according to government data released today.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has experienced repeated Ebola outbreaks, prompting authorities to step up disease surveillance and efforts to contain the outbreak.

Ebola is a serious infectious viral disease that poses a major public health challenge because symptoms can worsen rapidly and case fatality rates can be high in some outbreaks.