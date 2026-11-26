WASHINGTON, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Elon Musk said on Wednesday that every child in the US will receive two shares in SpaceX, the space and AI company he runs, pledging a gift worth some $18 billion.

Children will receive one share from the company and one from him personally, Musk said in a brief post on X, without providing details.

In a separate post, Musk said the SpaceX shares will be transferred next month.

SpaceX said earlier on Wednesday it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class ‌A common stock to every currently active ⁠Trump Account, adding that Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by the company.

A Trump Account ‌is a programme designed to give Americans under the age of 18 a stake in the stock market and help ⁠build wealth from an early age. The White House said ​in October it had opened almost 70 million accounts. SpaceX ⁠shares closed at $127.44 on Wednesday, valuing the pledge at nearly $18 billion.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on ⁠whether Musk's SpaceX share donations would be linked to Trump Accounts.